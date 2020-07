Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool garage package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system basketball court clubhouse courtyard fire pit playground bbq/grill hot tub internet access lobby online portal pet friendly

Discover the finest apartments in Saugus, Massachusetts at The Residences at Stevens Pond. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring a variety of well-appointed floor plans, you will surely find an apartment home that fits your needs. Complimentary package acceptance, a sparkling pool and an adrenaline pumping fitness center are just some of the amenities that residents will enjoy at The Residences at Stevens Pond. Set on professionally-maintained, landscaped grounds, our pet-friendly community is conveniently located just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93. Visit The Residences at Stevens Pond apartments in Saugus, Massachusetts today!