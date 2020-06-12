/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM
195 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Reading, MA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
7 Archstone Cir.
7 Archstone Circle, Reading, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1279 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
475 Main
475 Main Street, Reading, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
976 sqft
This two bedroom two bathroom apartment is 1,165 square feet of brand new, beautifully finished living in Rise475. Offering a large open living room and kitchen with a generously sized private balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Reading
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1069 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Walnut Hill
12 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
West Side
10 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Results within 5 miles of Reading
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Burlington Town Center
11 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Montrose
21 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Woburn
20 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
664 sqft
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Nobility Hill
221 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Wynnmere
9 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Burlington Town Center
7 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Burlington Town Center
11 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1010 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
North Wilmington
8 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1358 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
$
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
Courtyard at Westgate
107 Westgate Drive, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1264 sqft
Welcome home to the Courtyard at Westgate, a small 20-residence community located in a tranquil wooded setting. Enjoy your own private entrance and over-sized patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Woburn
1 Unit Available
2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002
2 Inwood Dr, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1430 sqft
**JUST REDUCED** NEW CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX - DEERPOINT AT INWOOD CONDOMINIUMS, WOBURN - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, dining room, living room, patio, granite counters, stainless appliances, laundry in unit, 1 underground parking space, 1 outside parking
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Burlington Town Center
1 Unit Available
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1060 sqft
This unit, called the Grant, is our twobedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. It is a first floor unit. The rent is including heat and hot water. We are a smoke free and pet free community.
Similar Pages
Reading Apartments with BalconyReading Apartments with GarageReading Apartments with GymReading Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MA