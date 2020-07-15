/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
414 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Randolph, MA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
North Randolph
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
North Randolph
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1275 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Results within 5 miles of Randolph
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1160 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
16 Units Available
Montclair
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
Quincy Center
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1037 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
20 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
25 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
South Quincy
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
22 Units Available
South Weymouth
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
9 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
22 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
14 Units Available
Blue Hills Reservation
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1249 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
19 Units Available
Quincy Center
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1128 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Southern Mattapan
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1178 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Weymouth Landing
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1305 sqft
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
South Weymouth
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Quincy Point
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
8 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
South Quincy
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Similar Pages
Randolph 1 BedroomsRandolph 2 BedroomsRandolph 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRandolph 3 BedroomsRandolph Accessible ApartmentsRandolph Apartments with Balconies
Randolph Apartments with GaragesRandolph Apartments with GymsRandolph Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRandolph Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRandolph Apartments with ParkingRandolph Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MA