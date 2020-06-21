All apartments in Randolph
Find more places like 20 Maple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randolph, MA
/
20 Maple Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

20 Maple Street

20 Maple Street · (857) 204-6623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Randolph
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

20 Maple Street, Randolph, MA 02368
Downtown Randolph

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Maple Street Apt #2, Randolph, MA 02368 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/30/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Upstairs 2 floor, 4 bedroom apartment. Located in the South side of Randolph. Very Close to the Movies Theathre, Walmart, plenty of restaurants like Not your average joes, Olive Garden, Chpitole & so many more. 1 Min walk from the bus stop ( Bat / MBTA Access ). 12 Min drive from South Shore Plaza. Feel free to contact me for viewing times [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3567505 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Maple Street have any available units?
20 Maple Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randolph.
Does 20 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 20 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 20 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 Maple Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive
Randolph, MA 02021
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W
Randolph, MA 02368

Similar Pages

Randolph 1 BedroomsRandolph 2 Bedrooms
Randolph Apartments with GymRandolph Apartments with Pool
Randolph Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MA
Woonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Randolph

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity