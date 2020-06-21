20 Maple Street

Amenities

Maple Street Apt #2, Randolph, MA 02368 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/30/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Upstairs 2 floor, 4 bedroom apartment. Located in the South side of Randolph. Very Close to the Movies Theathre, Walmart, plenty of restaurants like Not your average joes, Olive Garden, Chpitole & so many more. 1 Min walk from the bus stop ( Bat / MBTA Access ). 12 Min drive from South Shore Plaza. Feel free to contact me for viewing times [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3567505 ]