1906 Hockley Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking tennis court

Rarely available END Unit rental in HINGHAM WOODS! 2019 Exterior Renovation with New Roof, Siding, Windows, Skylight, Trim and Front Door! Beautiful 2-story Townhome w/HARDWOOD Floors throughout! 2 En-Suites - 1 Upstairs, 1 Downstairs! SUN pours in to the 2-Story Livingroom with CATHEDRAL Ceiling, SKYLIGHT, Wood-Burning FIREPLACE and Soaring Windows! Separate Diningroom with SLIDERS open to Private PATIO and Landscaped Area that sweeps around! Water Treatment System! Lots of CLOSET space! Small DOG considered, no cats please! Assigned PARKING in front of the unit! Additional Overnight and Guest Parking Available! Association offers an In-Ground POOL, Tennis and Clubhouse! 1 mile to West Hingham COMMUTER RAIL or Hingham FERRY! Nearby Hingham Shipyard for Cinema, Restaurants, Shopping & Groceries! 5 miles to Nantasket Beach! Available September 1st! Excellent Credit and References a Must! COVID 19 Guidelines for No Touch Showings - Masks and Gloves Required, 6ft Social Distancing