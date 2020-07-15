All apartments in Plymouth County
Find more places like 1906 Hockley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth County, MA
/
1906 Hockley Dr
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

1906 Hockley Dr

1906 Hockley Drive · (617) 268-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1906 Hockley Drive, Plymouth County, MA 02043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1906 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Rarely available END Unit rental in HINGHAM WOODS! 2019 Exterior Renovation with New Roof, Siding, Windows, Skylight, Trim and Front Door! Beautiful 2-story Townhome w/HARDWOOD Floors throughout! 2 En-Suites - 1 Upstairs, 1 Downstairs! SUN pours in to the 2-Story Livingroom with CATHEDRAL Ceiling, SKYLIGHT, Wood-Burning FIREPLACE and Soaring Windows! Separate Diningroom with SLIDERS open to Private PATIO and Landscaped Area that sweeps around! Water Treatment System! Lots of CLOSET space! Small DOG considered, no cats please! Assigned PARKING in front of the unit! Additional Overnight and Guest Parking Available! Association offers an In-Ground POOL, Tennis and Clubhouse! 1 mile to West Hingham COMMUTER RAIL or Hingham FERRY! Nearby Hingham Shipyard for Cinema, Restaurants, Shopping & Groceries! 5 miles to Nantasket Beach! Available September 1st! Excellent Credit and References a Must! COVID 19 Guidelines for No Touch Showings - Masks and Gloves Required, 6ft Social Distancing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Hockley Dr have any available units?
1906 Hockley Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1906 Hockley Dr have?
Some of 1906 Hockley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Hockley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Hockley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Hockley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Hockley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Hockley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Hockley Dr offers parking.
Does 1906 Hockley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Hockley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Hockley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1906 Hockley Dr has a pool.
Does 1906 Hockley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1906 Hockley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Hockley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 Hockley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Hockley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Hockley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1906 Hockley Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr
Abington, MA 02351
Webster Village
295 Webster Street
Southfield, MA 02339
Avalon at The Pinehills
1 Avalon Way
The Pinehills, MA 02360
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr
North Pembroke, MA 02359
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street
Hingham, MA 02043
The Estates
1 Avalon Dr
Hull, MA 02045
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln
Bridgewater, MA 02324
The Village at Marshfield
738 Plain St
Marshfield, MA 02050

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAPlymouth, MANorth Pembroke, MAMarshfield, MAHingham, MANew Bedford, MAFall River, MA
Raynham Center, MABraintree Town, MABrockton, MATaunton, MARandolph, MAMilton, MABridgewater, MAHull, MAAbington, MAChelsea, MAEverett, MADedham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity