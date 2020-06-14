30 Furnished Apartments for rent in Norwood, MA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Ashcroft Road
30 Ashcroft Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Terrific center of town location for this 6 month FURNISHED rental starting July 1st. Updated eat in Granite kitchen, elegant Dining Room, Living Room and large Family Room overlooking private 2-tier deck, vegetable garden and beautiful back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Norwood
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
37 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,815
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,030
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Newton Highlands
18 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,008
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
8 Units Available
Hamilton Highlands
757 Highland Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1026 sqft
Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Jamaica Hills - Pond
1 Unit Available
90 bynner
90 Bynner Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
784 sqft
VACANT,Stylish furnished yet comfortable this unit is streaming with sunlight. Hardwood floor throughout, spacious living/dining room looks out to a gem of a sunroom offering a place to relax or work at your desk.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
505 West St.
505 West Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1336 sqft
24-hour fitness center24-hour package pickup *Business centerClubhouse (available for rental) *Controlled-access buildingDog parkElevatorFire pit areaFurnished apartments availableGarage parking *On-site storage *Pet friendlyPlaygroundPoolside

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
32 Mason Ter.
32 Mason Terrace, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Value, Recently Painted, Tree-top oasis located between Coolidge Corner and Washington Square. Available Sept 1. Fully Furnished or Unfurnished. Landscape lighting leads to your private entrance of this top floor suite.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
38 Kilsyth
38 Kilsyth Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC 1 BEDROOM BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED CONDO OR CAN BE UNFURNISHED IN WASHINGTON SQ AREA...NEAR BOTH C AND D GREENLINE. EASY ACCESS TO THE LONGWOOD STOP FROM D GREENLINE.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Hyde Square
1 Unit Available
31 Sheridan St.
31 Sheridan Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
$2,600 per month--all included--gas, electricity, and cable service with internet access. All rooms furnished. Tenants should provide their own linens.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
80 York
80 York Ter, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment, new kitchen new bathroom all super spacious. This space is furnished and was previously used as an Airbnb. Now we prefer to have long term tenants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
37 Baker Cir.
37 Baker Circle, Brookline, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Huge single family rental! This four/five-bedroom home has 3 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom, with bonus room galore.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
324 Tappan Street
324 Tappan Street, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1981 sqft
324 Tappan Street Apt ##1, Brookline, MA 02445 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
St. Marks
1 Unit Available
545 Adams St
545 Adams Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
686 sqft
Two spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring and an open layout gives plenty of room for entertaining. Email adamsst@m-reilly.com for more info or to set up a viewing. (RLNE5855193)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
44 Washington St.
44 Washington Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$2,400
500 sqft
Furnished studio in BrookHouse Condominium - just walking distance to Longwood Medical! This is a residential apartment in a luxury living, self-contained community. Close to Brookline Village and Bostons beautiful Emerald Necklace parkland.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
Nova Brighton
1505 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,450
535 sqft
Spacious Studios available now! 5 min walk to the T - Warren St/Washington St (Green B Line) Close to BU and BC Can be furnished/unfurnished. All apartments have washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, oven/stove in unit.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Columbine Cliffs
1 Unit Available
20 Rock View Road
20 Rockview Road, Milton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2867 sqft
Available July 1st - FURNISHED 1900’s Craftsman single-family in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood of Milton. Classic elegance with modern amenities describes this spacious home with fence-enclosed gardens & 4-car driveway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
153 Bigelow St
153 Bigelow Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished with all the accessories for Short Term rental option at $3000 per month with the allowence for showing. Move right in this Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment, located on the first floor of a two-family property.

June 2020 Norwood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norwood Rent Report. Norwood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Norwood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norwood Rent Report. Norwood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Norwood rents decline sharply over the past month

Norwood rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norwood stand at $1,428 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,771 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Norwood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norwood, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Somerville, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norwood

    As rents have increased moderately in Norwood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norwood is less affordable for renters.

    • Norwood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,771 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Norwood.
    • While Norwood's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norwood than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Norwood is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

