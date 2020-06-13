Apartment List
/
MA
/
norwood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

225 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Norwood, MA

Finding an apartment in Norwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Upper Washington - Spring Street
7 Units Available
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
920 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
22 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1377 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
North Randolph
5 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 4 at 02:12pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
4983 Washington St Unit 1
4983 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
14 Heron St
14 Heron Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
912 sqft
Available 07/01/20 =====> Super STEAL!! <======= - Property Id: 290257 ** Available for July 1st ** Virtual tour available upon request! Heat & Hot water included!! 1 Parking spot included Central Air Gym Pool Private balcony Pets Negotiable One

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
68 Clack St.
68 Clark Street, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
This Charming Single-Level 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is Situated on the First Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family, Quiet Home in Dedham's Desirable Endicott Neighborhood.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
19 Demetra Terr
19 Demetra Terrace, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1860 sqft
Available June 15-Aug 1 for a lease ending 8/31/2021 with option to renew. Beautiful Townhouse living in the heart of Dedham. Close to main routes ( 93,95,128 VFW Parkwy) and Commuter Rail. Close to Legacy Place, Whole Foods, Dedham Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Norwood, MA

Finding an apartment in Norwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Norwood 1 BedroomsNorwood 2 BedroomsNorwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorwood 3 BedroomsNorwood Accessible ApartmentsNorwood Apartments with Balcony
Norwood Apartments with GarageNorwood Apartments with GymNorwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorwood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorwood Apartments with Parking
Norwood Apartments with PoolNorwood Apartments with Washer-DryerNorwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorwood Furnished ApartmentsNorwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MA
Salem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Norwood
Norwood Centre

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music