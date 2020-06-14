87 Apartments for rent in Norwood, MA with garage

"Norwood asleep beneath / A crisp, crunchy blanket of snow. / Stillness. / Dim street lights bathe / Everything in amber glow." (-- Zach McClure, "Norwood Night")

Norwood is an idyllic city, embracing true New England character with its historic homes and proud contributions to the founding of the United States. The easy commute to Boston jobs (and Boston paychecks!) makes Norwood attractive, since apartment rental prices are some of the most affordable in the area. Do the streets look familiar? You might have seen them in trailers for Kate Winslet's film "Labor Day", or in Mark Wahlberg's 2012 hit "Ted" both were filmed in Norwood.

