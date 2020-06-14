87 Apartments for rent in Norwood, MA with garage
"Norwood asleep beneath / A crisp, crunchy blanket of snow. / Stillness. / Dim street lights bathe / Everything in amber glow." (-- Zach McClure, "Norwood Night")
Norwood is an idyllic city, embracing true New England character with its historic homes and proud contributions to the founding of the United States. The easy commute to Boston jobs (and Boston paychecks!) makes Norwood attractive, since apartment rental prices are some of the most affordable in the area. Do the streets look familiar? You might have seen them in trailers for Kate Winslet's film "Labor Day", or in Mark Wahlberg's 2012 hit "Ted" both were filmed in Norwood.
Norwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.