34 Apartments for rent in Northborough, MA with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15 Greenland Cir
15 Greenland Circle, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1248 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space with a fireplace .
Results within 1 mile of Northborough
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Results within 5 miles of Northborough
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
194 Oak St 4B
194 Oak St, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2bed 2 bath 2 floors luxury townhouse near UMass - Property Id: 112826 A luxury 2 bed 2 bath 2 floor townhouse with built in washer dryer, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Ideal for a young couple or two grad students.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fay Street
3 Fay Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for downtown Westborough charm? You will LOVE the convenient location of this updated 2 bedroom first floor apartment.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
206 Deacon Shattuck Way
206 Deacon Shattuck Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1213 sqft
Welcome to Westborough Village ! A Toll Brothers luxury complex ! ~This first floor home ( no stairs) features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen counters, gas stove, hardwood foyer/kitchen, washer, dryer and refrigerator~You'll love the

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
237 South Street
237 South Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1877 sqft
Welcome to Maplewood Condominiums! Beautiful well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath sunny & bright townhome including a third floor loft & spacious finished lower level leading to your own private patio & backyard area.
Results within 10 miles of Northborough
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Worcester
33 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,605
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Last updated June 10 at 07:49pm
West Tatnuck
8 Units Available
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
207 Lincoln St 1
207 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lincoln St Marlb - Property Id: 274051 Spacious 3-bedroom, 1st floor apartment near shops in Marlborough, nicely painted and renovated. Two off-street parking in the back of the building. Available immediately.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greendale
1 Unit Available
38 Francis St
38 Francis Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
Available 07/02/20 End unit 2BR,2BA townhouse in quiet Greendale - Property Id: 121218 This is a huge 2 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse with tons of light.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union Hill
1 Unit Available
32 Providence St
32 Providence Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Available 07/15/20 32 Providence Street #1 - Property Id: 99840 This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, is steps away from shops and restaurants in Kelly Square and close to the highway as well.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Burncoat
1 Unit Available
273 Burncoat St
273 Burncoat Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1702 sqft
3 Beds 1.
City Guide for Northborough, MA

Northborough is on the old Boston Post Road now called Route 20. This old colonial road ran from Boston to New York City and, among other things, was used to carry the mail. In the 1760s markers were put along the road to calculate the postal delivery fee. Northborough's marker still stands, stating it is "33 miles to Boston."

Northborough, Massachusetts is located in Worcester County and at the 2010 census had just over 6,000 people in the town center encompassing just over three and a half square miles. The greater town as a whole is about 18.5 square miles and has about 14,000 people. Northborough has chosen to remain slightly sleepier than some of its neighbors, Westborough and Marlborough. These two neighboring towns host major industrial and technical parks that attracted many businesses out of Boston and into this area in the 1990s. Northborough serves as more of a bedroom community for these towns, with many people commuting into Boston and Worcester also. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Northborough, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northborough renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

