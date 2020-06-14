34 Apartments for rent in Northborough, MA with hardwood floors
Northborough is on the old Boston Post Road now called Route 20. This old colonial road ran from Boston to New York City and, among other things, was used to carry the mail. In the 1760s markers were put along the road to calculate the postal delivery fee. Northborough's marker still stands, stating it is "33 miles to Boston."
Northborough, Massachusetts is located in Worcester County and at the 2010 census had just over 6,000 people in the town center encompassing just over three and a half square miles. The greater town as a whole is about 18.5 square miles and has about 14,000 people. Northborough has chosen to remain slightly sleepier than some of its neighbors, Westborough and Marlborough. These two neighboring towns host major industrial and technical parks that attracted many businesses out of Boston and into this area in the 1990s. Northborough serves as more of a bedroom community for these towns, with many people commuting into Boston and Worcester also. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northborough renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.