accessible apartments
11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Northborough, MA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
Studio
$1,318
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Northborough
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
21 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Results within 5 miles of Northborough
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Northborough
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Worcester
34 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,605
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
92 North Main Street - B-420
92 N Main St, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A spirited lifestyle in a serene, natural setting! Quiet, picturesque and so well-planned, 92 on North Main has all the details you would expect of an exceptional luxury community.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Shrewsbury Street
1 Unit Available
50 ADAMS STREET - 209
50 Adams Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1044 sqft
video link https://youtu.be/0N8AAbq-WrE
