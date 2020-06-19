All apartments in Northampton
Find more places like 245 South Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northampton, MA
/
245 South Street - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

245 South Street - 1

245 South St · (413) 296-8935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Northampton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

245 South St, Northampton, MA 01060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Great location in Northampton, walking distance to downtown! This 4-5 bedroom apartment home located on the first floor of a duplex is available now for rent. The updated kitchen is perfect for entertaining with newer cabinets, granite counter tops, & energy star appliances! The bathroom was completely updated in 2019. Spacious bedrooms. Private Laundry/Storage on-site, use of machines included. Off Street Parking. Pets are negotiable. First, Last & Security required for move in.

Rent includes: Lawn Care, Snow Removal & Water.
Tenant is Responsible for: Heat (Gas), Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet.

Available July 1st 2020!

For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com

** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 South Street - 1 have any available units?
245 South Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northampton, MA.
What amenities does 245 South Street - 1 have?
Some of 245 South Street - 1's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 South Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
245 South Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 South Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 South Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 245 South Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 245 South Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 245 South Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 South Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 South Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 245 South Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 245 South Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 245 South Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 245 South Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 South Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 South Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 South Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 245 South Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St
Northampton, MA 01060

Similar Pages

Northampton 2 BedroomsNorthampton 3 Bedrooms
Northampton Apartments with ParkingNorthampton Dog Friendly Apartments
Northampton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MAKeene, NH
New Britain, CTAmherst Center, MAEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MAGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MAWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MA
Thompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MACollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MABennington, VTHazardville, CTTorrington, CTWinsted, CTBristol, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Smith CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordTrinity College
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity