Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher elevator range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Spectacular views from this 3 story rental property in the center of Northampton. Looking down from the roof top deck you get to witness all that the center of town has to offer. Inside this impressive rental are 2 spacious bedrooms, an open concept light-filled living, dining, kitchen combo and a loft style office space that overlooks the living space and the great windows out to the center of town. You'd be hard pressed to find a more convenient location in Northampton than across from Thornes Marketplace on the corner of Main and Center.