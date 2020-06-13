16 Apartments for rent in North Pembroke, MA

/
north pembroke
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr, North Pembroke, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1146 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this handsome development includes amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ovens and walk-in closets. Most units feature scenic, wooded views and central locations.
Results within 1 mile of North Pembroke
The Village at Marshfield
738 Plain St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
785 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Pilgrim Hwy/Rte. 3. Close to GATRA public transportation, stores and restaurants. Common amenities include a swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments have patios, walk-in closets and dishwashers.
Results within 5 miles of North Pembroke
Mariner's Hill
2093 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1208 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to Pilgrim Highway/Route 3. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Apartments feature patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,187
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
Results within 10 miles of North Pembroke
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
964 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,211
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.
202 Central Avenue
202 Central Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
720 sqft
202 Central Avenue - House Available 06/15/20 Another Day in Paradise! - WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL Cozy and comfortably furnished, come relax at this ocean and river front property on Humarock Beach.
125 Adams Street
125 Adams Street, Abington, MA
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
very large studio , all newly renovated located in a huge victorian home , Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/125-adams-st-abington-ma-02351-usa-unit-3/21405939-8144-4729-81e9-fec4d1e059ab No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829460)
155 King St.
155 King Street, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,705
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
659 sqft
- New construction - Washe & dryer in every Unit! - Roof Deck Salt Water Swimming Pool - Fitness Center - Yoga Room - Courtyard Roof Deck - Outdoor Grills, TV, & Fireplace - Second Roof Deck with Views of Navy Base - Clubhouse with Work/Game Areas,
33 Randolph Street - 2
33 Randolph Street, Abington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
1 st floor
34 Hayden
34 Hayden Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great opportunity to rent this updated sunny 2 bedroom unit directly across from Whitman Park! 2 off street parking spaces in driveway, large backyard space, all new replacement windows & flooring within walking distance to the MBTA!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for North Pembroke rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,360.
Some of the colleges located in the North Pembroke area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Pembroke from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Providence.
