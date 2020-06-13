Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

316 Apartments for rent in Milton, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Brush Hill
1 Unit Available
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Columbine Cliffs
1 Unit Available
20 Rock View Road
20 Rockview Road, Milton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2867 sqft
Available July 1st - FURNISHED 1900’s Craftsman single-family in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood of Milton. Classic elegance with modern amenities describes this spacious home with fence-enclosed gardens & 4-car driveway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Milton Hill
1 Unit Available
475 Adams Street
475 Adams Street, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1250 sqft
475 Adams Street Apt #4, Milton, MA 02186 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Milton Center
1 Unit Available
648 Canton Avenue
648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4913 sqft
648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 - 6 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Once upon a time...
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
Montclair
22 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,741
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,526
1551 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Marina Bay
44 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southern Mattapan
11 Units Available
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Codman Square - East Codman Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Fairmount St.
5 Fairmount Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Unit has a spacious living area and kitchen. Great views from the front and back deck. Penthouse unit with lots of light. Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
16 landor Rd.
16 Landor Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Top floor unit with three large bedrooms and a study. Spacious front deck. Unit gets lots of light and parking space is included. Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
275 Hancock St.
275 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
918 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
25 Business St.
25 Business St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
106 Brook St.
106 Brook Street, Quincy, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
This bi level unit is blocks away from Wollaston T Stop (Red Line). It offers a large, open flow living room, dinning room, updated kitchen and a beautiful, bright sun room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
154 West street
154 West Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2481 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in desired area of Hyde Park - Property Id: 294030 Bright and spacious unit townhouse with almost 2500 sf of living area! First floor is an open floor plan which consists of living room, dining area, family room leading to deck

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
637 Walk hill 5
637 Walk Hill St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Great 3 Bed in Mattapan - Property Id: 287082 Top floor 3 bed and 1 bath unit with access to coin op laundry in basement. Hard wood floors throughout, private front porch and an off street parking spot included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove
1 Unit Available
77 Richmond St #3
77 Richmond Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1119 sqft
Lower Mills: 3 Bed, Central Air, Parking & In Unit Laundry - Gorgeous eat in kitchen with an attached private deck! Parking included in rent! Tenant to pay first, Security Deposit and Full fee. Tenant to pay all utilities except water and sewage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Codman Hill - West Lower Mills
1 Unit Available
37 Gallivan Blvd
37 Gallivan Boulevard, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Hard to find Nice 2 bedroom unit - Pretty natural woodwork/ oak floors * back porch to fenced yard * Deleaded ** 6 good sized rooms * laundry in basement/ some storage * off street parking AVAILABLE July 1 Formal dining Room with built in

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove
1 Unit Available
14 Huntoon St
14 Huntoon Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1175 sqft
Available now! Spacious 5 room, 2 bedroom apartment in quiet, owner occupied triple decker .This unit is conveniently located on a tree lined street in the popular Cedar Grove neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Quincy
1 Unit Available
142 PINE
142 Pine Street, Quincy, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
One of a kind home in a top location! A stunning entry foyer welcomes you into this bright and very spacious home~ 3 floors of living space offering an open floor plan on the first with high ceilings, living room, dining room, great kitchen with

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
333 Ricciuti Drive
333 Ricciuti Drive, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1496 sqft
333 Ricciuti Drive Apt #2234, Quincy, MA 02169 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
243 Newport Ave
243 Newport Avenue, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Walk to the Wollaston T! Charming 1 bedroom apartment is only 2 blocks from the Wollaston T and a short walk to the many shops and restaurants of Wollaston. Beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with new cabinets, new stove, new tile floor.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Marina Bay
2 Units Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
South Quincy
6 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Milton, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

