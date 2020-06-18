Amenities

648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 - 6 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Once upon a time...begins @ 648 Canton Avenue in this truly extraordinary one-of-a-kind GRAND residence. As you enter the lovely private tree-lined drive, you know what awaits you will be monumental both in scale and grace. As your eyes feast on the privacy, mature landscape, soaring trees and picturesque evergreens complimented by a lush rolling lawn, you behold the majestic Circa 1898 estate previously referred to a the O'Keefe house. Captivate your mind and senses, as you climb the front staircase and take in the view from the expansive front porch. Enter the front foyer into the center hall and delight at the custom millwork and fine carpentry. The main staircase is breath-taking in detail & charm. This residence offers formal front to back living room, a separate study, lovely dining room with butlers pantry, complemented with a modern kitchen and striking new baths. A truly splendid family room. A master suite with gorgeous on suite. Home Office & so much more. Roof Deck [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532027 ]