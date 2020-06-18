All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 648 Canton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, MA
/
648 Canton Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

648 Canton Avenue

648 Canton Avenue · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186
Milton Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 4913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 - 6 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Once upon a time...begins @ 648 Canton Avenue in this truly extraordinary one-of-a-kind GRAND residence. As you enter the lovely private tree-lined drive, you know what awaits you will be monumental both in scale and grace. As your eyes feast on the privacy, mature landscape, soaring trees and picturesque evergreens complimented by a lush rolling lawn, you behold the majestic Circa 1898 estate previously referred to a the O'Keefe house. Captivate your mind and senses, as you climb the front staircase and take in the view from the expansive front porch. Enter the front foyer into the center hall and delight at the custom millwork and fine carpentry. The main staircase is breath-taking in detail & charm. This residence offers formal front to back living room, a separate study, lovely dining room with butlers pantry, complemented with a modern kitchen and striking new baths. A truly splendid family room. A master suite with gorgeous on suite. Home Office & so much more. Roof Deck [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532027 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Canton Avenue have any available units?
648 Canton Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 648 Canton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
648 Canton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Canton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 Canton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 648 Canton Avenue offer parking?
No, 648 Canton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 648 Canton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Canton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Canton Avenue have a pool?
No, 648 Canton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 648 Canton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 648 Canton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Canton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 Canton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Canton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 Canton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 648 Canton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Milton 2 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Lynn, MAWellesley, MATaunton, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHNew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Curry CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBabson College
Becker College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity