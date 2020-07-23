23 Apartments for rent in Milford, MA with balconies
The land in this area was purchased by early settlers from the Nipmuc Indians in 1662 for 24 pounds of silver. A further three square miles was then added to the original purchase in 1691 for three more pounds of silver. Shortly thereafter, the plot was settled and given the name "Milford."
The town of Milford is located in Worcester County, Massachusetts. According to the 2010 census, Milford's population is 27,999. It was first settled in 1691 and is renowned for the production of the pink Milford granite, which has been used for construction work in Washington D.C., New York City and Paris. In general, the warmest month of the year is July, with an average high of 84, while January is the coolest month, with average high temperatures of 37. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.