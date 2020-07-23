23 Apartments for rent in Milford, MA with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Shadow brook Lane 31
16 Shadowbrook Ln, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
16-31 Shadowbrook Lane - Property Id: 315781 Updated 1 bedroom Condo with Heat included. Located in the desirable Shadowbrook Condominiums. This 2nd-floor unit offers easy living and is freshly painted and updated. Enjoy the views from the terrace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Shadowbrook Ln.
10 Shadowbrook Lane, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit.
Results within 1 mile of Milford

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Farmer Cir
1 Farmer Circle, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2268 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial is located on a quiet street. The kitchen has ample cabinets, a center island, room for a dinning area as well. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and access to the deck.
Results within 5 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
14 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Nazneen Circle
25 Nazneen Circle, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2240 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in Hopkinton with a big backyard and semi-finished basement.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellingham Town Center
131 Bellwood Circle
131 Bellwood Circle, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
2190 sqft
Available for occupancy September 1. Stunning townhouse located in desirable Bellwood Circle, convenient access to rtes 140/126/495, Forge Park rail, restaurants, stores, a park & more.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Bancroft Cmn
20 Bancroft Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1645 sqft
Large, spacious townhouse in condo community available immediately! Great location, quiet area abuts State Forest, fenced in front yard, multiple decks, skylights to see the stars.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
9-B Mayberry Dr
9 B Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
826 sqft
Bright, clean move in ready two bedroom condo available August 1st. Spacious Living room with hardwood floors, access to covered patio, paddle fan and cable connection. Plenty of storage in each bedroom. Full updated bathroom with tile flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
6 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1435 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1477 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
30 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:02 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
41 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
26 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,417
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,602
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Coburnville
170 Winthrop St.
170 Winthrop Street, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Gorgeous property with hard wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, great commuter location. Must see. This spacious 3 bedroom home with 2 levels is perfect for those looking for a spacious alternative.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Candlewood
6 Candlewood Lane, Cordaville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2564 sqft
Southwoods rental available 9/1/20! Friendly family neighborhood! Private setting on cul-de-sac. Vaulted foyer, high ceilings, hardwood floors & French doors. Open floor plan between Kitchen/FR with slider out to deck and flat back yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1016 Bradish Lane
1016 Bradish Lane, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1290 sqft
Lovely Westborough Village rental ready for immediate occupancy, move right in to this YOUNG beautifully designed 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms and in-unit laundry! This designer kitchen has tons of cabinet space, a breakfast island, brand new

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.

1 of 30

Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane, Middlesex County, MA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
6470 sqft
Luxury Home is being offered for 6 to 12 Month Rental. Stately Colonial Privately set on 2 acres and includes Carriage House with Great Room, Outdoor Salt Water Pool with Cabana PLUS Ice Skating Rink or Sports Court & Children's Playground.
City Guide for Milford, MA

The land in this area was purchased by early settlers from the Nipmuc Indians in 1662 for 24 pounds of silver. A further three square miles was then added to the original purchase in 1691 for three more pounds of silver. Shortly thereafter, the plot was settled and given the name "Milford."

The town of Milford is located in Worcester County, Massachusetts. According to the 2010 census, Milford's population is 27,999. It was first settled in 1691 and is renowned for the production of the pink Milford granite, which has been used for construction work in Washington D.C., New York City and Paris. In general, the warmest month of the year is July, with an average high of 84, while January is the coolest month, with average high temperatures of 37. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Milford, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

