apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
240 Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,225
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
$
15 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,962
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose Highlands
49 Melrose St.
49 Melrose Street, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Melrose Towers condo is a great location close to everything you need; Whole Foods, commuter rail, buses, churches, ect. Short leap to Melrose center to enjoy all the great restaurants & stores.
Results within 1 mile of Melrose
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
103 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,584
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,614
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
108 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1144 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
32 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
34 Units Available
Malden Center
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,075
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1040 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
206 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
10 Units Available
Oakland Vale
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
176 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Malden Center
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
31 Beltran St 2
31 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 West Malden Apartment - 2nd Floor - Property Id: 61318 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with lots of natural sunlight located in quiet West Malden neighborhood. Off street parking.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
10-12 florence
10 Florence St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
steps to the Malden Center Train Station. Be as close as you can possibly be. These apartments are stunning and have so much to offer. Being right on the train will make getting in and out of Boston as easy as can be.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
174 Mountain Ave
174 Mountain Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Description: NO FEE. Cozy 3 bed 1 bath only 6/10 of a mile to the T! ALL UTILITIES and WIFI Included!! Avail 8/1 or 9/1 About the apartment - This is the top floor unit in a 4 family house.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation. Laundry onsite.
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Maplewood
17 Jordan St.
17 Jordan Ter, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bd,2 Bath, Pet Ok, Central Air, Covered Parking, Elevator Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
180-182 Lebanon Street - 3
180-182 Lebanon Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious One Bedroom near Oak Grove! Washer and Dryer in Basement. Parking and garage available for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
West Revere
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
10 Florence Street, 104
10 Florence Street, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
725 sqft
500 Feet from Malden T Station, Dunkin Donuts, Restaurant, ATM, Convenient Store on site On-site controlled access parking State-of-the-art Otis Gen 2 elevator Controlled access to Elevator Intercoms to front entrance Wired for high-speed internet
Results within 5 miles of Melrose
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
156 Units Available
West Revere
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$2,025
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1047 sqft
Call us today to schedule a virtual or in-person tour! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
