Lynnfield, MA
Lynnfield Commons
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Lynnfield Commons

375 Broadway · (781) 209-6202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA 01940

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-413 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-415 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lynnfield Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
dog park
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
key fob access
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Lynnfield Commons offers luxury living at the back of the Lynn Woods reservation, just 13 miles north of downtown Boston. The amenities at Lynnfield Commons will provide you with all you need to maintain a healthy, productive, and entertaining lifestyle. Amenities include a swimming pool, gaming room and clubhouse, also provided is a 24-hour fitness center featuring state-of-the-art cardio machines and free weights. Located right on the northbound side of Route 1 in Lynnfield, the community offers easy access to shopping and dining as well as access to the attractions of Boston 15 minutes south. Homes feature custom made cabinetry, ice-makers, full-size washer and dryers, 9' ceilings and 11' ceilings on top floors, patios or balconies, ceiling fans, granite counters*, breakfast bars*, kitchen islands*, closet organizers*, private fenced yards*, fireplaces*, and wine racks*

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 - 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $500 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $50 one time key and lock fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No weight limit, breed restrictions apply
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units are available in each building. Pricing ranges from $35-$65 per month, depending on size.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lynnfield Commons have any available units?
Lynnfield Commons has 2 units available starting at $1,789 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lynnfield Commons have?
Some of Lynnfield Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lynnfield Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Lynnfield Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lynnfield Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Lynnfield Commons is pet friendly.
Does Lynnfield Commons offer parking?
Yes, Lynnfield Commons offers parking.
Does Lynnfield Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lynnfield Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lynnfield Commons have a pool?
Yes, Lynnfield Commons has a pool.
Does Lynnfield Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Lynnfield Commons has accessible units.
Does Lynnfield Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lynnfield Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Lynnfield Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lynnfield Commons has units with air conditioning.
