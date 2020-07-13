Amenities
Lynnfield Commons offers luxury living at the back of the Lynn Woods reservation, just 13 miles north of downtown Boston. The amenities at Lynnfield Commons will provide you with all you need to maintain a healthy, productive, and entertaining lifestyle. Amenities include a swimming pool, gaming room and clubhouse, also provided is a 24-hour fitness center featuring state-of-the-art cardio machines and free weights. Located right on the northbound side of Route 1 in Lynnfield, the community offers easy access to shopping and dining as well as access to the attractions of Boston 15 minutes south. Homes feature custom made cabinetry, ice-makers, full-size washer and dryers, 9' ceilings and 11' ceilings on top floors, patios or balconies, ceiling fans, granite counters*, breakfast bars*, kitchen islands*, closet organizers*, private fenced yards*, fireplaces*, and wine racks*