Brand new renovations in this sunny third floor apartment. 2 sizable bedrooms, 1 bathroom, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has just been updated and includes a large pantry for all your quarantine snacks! Located in a desirable neighborhood near the Saugus line, Close to public transportation, Barry Park, GEEA Field, Hood Playground and all many other amenities. This is an owner occupied building- good credit and references are a must.