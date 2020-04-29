87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare find in Longmeadow.....fabulous Boston Duplex. Historic and spacious apartment in this 2 family home offers fine architectural details throughout and includes multiple parking spaces. Fantastic location just 2 blocks off I91 and across from beautiful Forest Park. This apartment which has 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 bedrooms on the second floor has sunny rooms, a fireplace, updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances, hardwood floors, built-ins, walk-in closets, and porches.