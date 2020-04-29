All apartments in Longmeadow
Longmeadow, MA
87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:07 PM

87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1

87 Forest Glen Rd · (413) 858-2610
Longmeadow
Location

87 Forest Glen Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106
Longmeadow

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Rare find in Longmeadow.....fabulous Boston Duplex. Historic and spacious apartment in this 2 family home offers fine architectural details throughout and includes multiple parking spaces. Fantastic location just 2 blocks off I91 and across from beautiful Forest Park. This apartment which has 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 bedrooms on the second floor has sunny rooms, a fireplace, updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances, hardwood floors, built-ins, walk-in closets, and porches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 have any available units?
87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmeadow, MA.
What amenities does 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 have?
Some of 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmeadow.
Does 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Forest Glen - 1, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
