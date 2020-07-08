Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This thoughtfully designed assortment of 90 apartment homes is nestled in a village setting at the edge of Mill Pond in the historic town of Littleton, Massachusetts. A variety of living spaces from one bedroom to three bedrooms are available to meet the needs of your household. Our apartment homes will have you Living Well by Design with features such as fully applianced kitchens, French doors leading to patios or decks and refreshingly comfortable floor Plans. Tennis and basketball courts, a play area, sun deck and function room provide ideal settings for recreation, making new friends or simply relaxing. A ten-minute ride will bring you to the prestigious Westford Regency Fitness Facility. Call today to learn more about why you should make Pondside at Littleton your next home.