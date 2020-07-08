All apartments in Littleton Common
Find more places like Pondside at Littleton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton Common, MA
/
Pondside at Littleton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Pondside at Littleton

147 King St · (978) 277-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Littleton Common
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

147 King St, Littleton Common, MA 01460

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 926 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pondside at Littleton.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This thoughtfully designed assortment of 90 apartment homes is nestled in a village setting at the edge of Mill Pond in the historic town of Littleton, Massachusetts. A variety of living spaces from one bedroom to three bedrooms are available to meet the needs of your household. Our apartment homes will have you Living Well by Design with features such as fully applianced kitchens, French doors leading to patios or decks and refreshingly comfortable floor Plans. Tennis and basketball courts, a play area, sun deck and function room provide ideal settings for recreation, making new friends or simply relaxing. A ten-minute ride will bring you to the prestigious Westford Regency Fitness Facility. Call today to learn more about why you should make Pondside at Littleton your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Deposit: one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pondside at Littleton have any available units?
Pondside at Littleton has 6 units available starting at $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pondside at Littleton have?
Some of Pondside at Littleton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pondside at Littleton currently offering any rent specials?
Pondside at Littleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pondside at Littleton pet-friendly?
Yes, Pondside at Littleton is pet friendly.
Does Pondside at Littleton offer parking?
Yes, Pondside at Littleton offers parking.
Does Pondside at Littleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pondside at Littleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pondside at Littleton have a pool?
No, Pondside at Littleton does not have a pool.
Does Pondside at Littleton have accessible units?
No, Pondside at Littleton does not have accessible units.
Does Pondside at Littleton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pondside at Littleton has units with dishwashers.
Does Pondside at Littleton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pondside at Littleton has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Pondside at Littleton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way
Littleton Common, MA 01886

Similar Pages

Littleton Common 1 BedroomsLittleton Common 2 Bedrooms
Littleton Common 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Common Apartments with Balcony
Littleton Common Apartments with GymRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHopkinton, MASalisbury, MABellingham, MAEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NHRaynham Center, MA
Norton Center, MAMilton, MALynn, MAWellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHExeter, NHMilford, MACentral Falls, RIConcord, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity