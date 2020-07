Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging community garden dog park e-payments fire pit playground

Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities. Move into an innovative garden-style apartment homes outfitted with exceptional amenities such as granite counters, stainless appliances, central air, walk-in closets and wood flooring. Princeton Westford offers a modern Clubhouse with fitness center, WiFi Cafe, business center, swimming pool and much more. Along side luxury living comes great shopping and dining within proximity to your new apartment.Call today to tour your new home nestled into the natural preserve off of 16 Littleton Road at 500 Princeton Way, Westford MA. This oasis will have the best of both worlds exclusivity and convenience.