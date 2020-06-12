/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Littleton Common, MA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
929 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Littleton Common
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Littleton Common
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
17 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 10 at 01:54am
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,713
1177 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
21-23 Valliria Drive
21-23 Valliria Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Well maintained 2 Bedroom duplex on a very nice lot set back from the road. Big back yard to enjoy. 400sq/ft of extra storage space in the lower level with washer and dryer hookups also located.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8-10 Valliria Drive
8-10 Valliria Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath duplex in nice location. Well maintained in and out . Clean basement for storage with laundry connections and walk out to back yard Very nice unit in a quiet location with convenience to area commuter routes and shopping
Results within 10 miles of Littleton Common
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
23 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1186 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
875 sqft
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9 Oak Ridge Dr
9 Oakridge Drive, Maynard, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1930 sqft
Available June 1st, don't miss this fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Oak Ridge Condominiums! This spacious home boasts 4 full levels of living space and an open-concept main floor.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
47 Harrington Avenue
47 Harrington Avenue, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1550 sqft
GREAT APT ALTERNATIVE for RENT with 2 LARGE BR's and 2 FULL BATHS, has been LOVINGLY RENOVATED, on the bus line, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Live the good life, close to the train station for working in Boston or shopping in Concord Center.
