3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, MA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Methuen
1 Unit Available
8 Washington Ct
8 Washington Court, Methuen Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PARKING - Property Id: 284405 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284405 Property Id 284405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796085)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
100 Elm St.
100 Elm Street, Essex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,607
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
75 Davis
75 Davis Street, Essex County, MA
North Andover - 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style home in sought after library area. This unique home is in single family neighborhood situated on a 1 acre lot.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
112 River
112 River Street, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Downtown Haverhill with water views. Spacious 3 bedroom. Available July 1st. Conveniently located within walking distance to commuter trains, restaurants, bars. Enjoy the views of the Merrimack River from the fenced in yard or large deck.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
298 North Main Street
298 N Main St, Essex County, MA
Step back in time in this meticulous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath bungalow. Features include large eat in fully applianced kitchen with butlers pantry with wet bar and wine fridge that leads to grand dining room with gorgeous fireplace and wood working.
Results within 10 miles of Lawrence
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
21 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1516 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Acre
1 Unit Available
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $550 to $590 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Belvidere
1 Unit Available
1204 Lawrence Street
1204 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Apartment for $1,795. Ideal for young professionals. Minutes from I-495. Vacant and freshly cleaned/disinfected! 50% off Security Deposit! - Attention grabbing three bedroom apartment on first floor of two unit multi-family.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
The Acres
1 Unit Available
64 6th Ave
64 Sixth Avenue, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
860 sqft
Updated, well maintained and clean as a whistle three bedroom apartment. Enjoy an open concept kitchen and living room with plenty of natural light. Modern bathroom as well as three bedrooms complete the floor plan.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
64 Lafayette Street
64 Lafayette Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1640 sqft
All utilities are included and rooms are furnished. Washer and dryer is in the house for convenience. Cleaning service once a month included. Blocks from UMass Lowell North campus.
