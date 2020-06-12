/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
25 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, MA
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
South West
28 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1087 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
350 Greene Street
350 Greene Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1254 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Top floor unit at Riverbend Crossing - 55+ complex, with beautiful views! One floor living with 2 bedrooms (large master suite), 2 full baths, 9' ceilings and closets galore! Kitchen has top of the line cherry cabinets with
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
5 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1166 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
19 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
7 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1055 sqft
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1069 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Downtown Haverhill
25 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1068 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
North Wilmington
8 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1358 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1295 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
13 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
21 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1281 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Last updated December 16 at 09:45pm
The Acre
Contact for Availability
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.
Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Back Central
1 Unit Available
685 Lawrence St - Unit 311
685 Lawrence St, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
975 sqft
This beautiful unit has two bedrooms and two baths. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. This unit also has a full-size washer and dryer in the unit.
