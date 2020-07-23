Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hudson, MA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Hudson with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apa... Read Guide >
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
7 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
22 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
62 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Last updated January 14 at 04:27 PM
Contact for Availability
Marlborough Junction
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marlborough
196 Lincoln St
196 Lincoln Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bed 1 bath apartment for a 9/1 move in available. The living, dining and bedrooms are large and bright and the remodeled galley kitchen has high end chocolate tile flooring as well as in bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
$
26 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,420
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
41 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
Studio
$1,040
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.
City Guide for Hudson, MA

Home to the Davis Mega Maze, rated the No. 1 corn maze in the world by CNN. A-maze-ing. Sorry.

Hudson, Massachusetts is a town in Middlesex County that got its start as a "shoe town." What is that, you ask? Well a shoe town is a town with a whole lot of shoe factories - and Hudson had 17 of them at one point! The town's history dates way back to the mid-1600s and includes houses that were stops on the Underground Railroad, plenty of historical mills and a massive fire that spread over the town in 1894. Hudson is bordered by the towns of Bolton, Stow, Marlborough and Sudbury, so there is a lot of shopping and nightlife to be found in the various city centers. It's also less than an hour's drive to Boston, so many people choose to live here and commute into the city for work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Hudson, MA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Hudson with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Hudson. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

