10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hudson, MA
Hudson, Massachusetts is a town in Middlesex County that got its start as a "shoe town." What is that, you ask? Well a shoe town is a town with a whole lot of shoe factories - and Hudson had 17 of them at one point! The town's history dates way back to the mid-1600s and includes houses that were stops on the Underground Railroad, plenty of historical mills and a massive fire that spread over the town in 1894. Hudson is bordered by the towns of Bolton, Stow, Marlborough and Sudbury, so there is a lot of shopping and nightlife to be found in the various city centers. It's also less than an hour's drive to Boston, so many people choose to live here and commute into the city for work. See more
There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Hudson with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.
Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.
Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Hudson. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.