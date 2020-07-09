Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Hurry these units usually rent in one day!! Nice brick building near Mass ave, very close to Harvard, and easy 3 minute walk to Weeks footbridge to HBS, fantastic location, updated kitchen with D&D, cabinets etc, wall to wall Berber carpeting, modern bath, spacious bedroom with great closet, professional management. This will rent right away, includes heat and hot water. Avail September 1 Call Bill 617-803-9582 hurry this will rent today pictures are of similar one bedroom unit in same building



Terms: One year lease