All apartments in Hampshire County
Find more places like 18 Trow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampshire County, MA
/
18 Trow
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

18 Trow

18 Trow Road · (617) 803-9582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18 Trow Road, Hampshire County, MA 01026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Hurry these units usually rent in one day!! Nice brick building near Mass ave, very close to Harvard, and easy 3 minute walk to Weeks footbridge to HBS, fantastic location, updated kitchen with D&D, cabinets etc, wall to wall Berber carpeting, modern bath, spacious bedroom with great closet, professional management. This will rent right away, includes heat and hot water. Avail September 1 Call Bill 617-803-9582 hurry this will rent today pictures are of similar one bedroom unit in same building

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Trow have any available units?
18 Trow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampshire County, MA.
Is 18 Trow currently offering any rent specials?
18 Trow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Trow pet-friendly?
No, 18 Trow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampshire County.
Does 18 Trow offer parking?
No, 18 Trow does not offer parking.
Does 18 Trow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Trow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Trow have a pool?
No, 18 Trow does not have a pool.
Does 18 Trow have accessible units?
No, 18 Trow does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Trow have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Trow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Trow have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Trow does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18 Trow?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St
Northampton, MA 01060
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr
South Amherst, MA 01002
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road
North Amherst, MA 01002
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd
Amherst Center, MA 01035

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAFramingham, MAMeriden, CTMiddletown, CTNashua, NHMarlborough, MASpringfield, MAAlbany, NYManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTCohoes, NYKeene, NHWestfield, MANew Britain, CTNorth Amherst, MASouth Amherst, MAChicopee, MAAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAGreenfield Town, MA
Thompsonville, CTWindsor Locks, CTBroad Brook, CTSimsbury Center, CTTorrington, CTBennington, VTRockville, CTCollinsville, CTWillimantic, CTGlastonbury Center, CTBristol, CTNorthborough, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community CollegeTrinity College
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity