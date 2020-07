Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage online portal cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access playground

Welcome to Union Place in Franklin, MA! Our community features several different styled one and two-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment home provides a truly comfortable living experience that offers spacious living and dining areas basked in natural sunlight, fully equipped kitchens with hardwood cabinetry, convenient in-home washers and dryers, and a selection of newly renovated units. Come enjoy a commuter-friendly location that offers fast access to Boston, MA and Providence, RI.