Apartment List
/
MA
/
fall river
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fall River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
11 Units Available
Highlands
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.

1 of 33

Last updated April 15 at 08:25am
1 Unit Available
Father Kelly
762 Globe St. Apt. 2-3
762 Globe Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Two 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fall River, MA for Rent! LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! Stylish and attractive 3-bedroom double parlor apartments in Fall River with all the fixings.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Sandy Beach
101 Columbia Street - 3 West
101 Columbia Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
We check for: Evictions Credit Income & Criminal History Baseboard heating with an energy efficient boiler. Tenant pays heat, hot water and electric. Section 8 approved & off street parking for each unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Sandy Beach
101 Columbia Street - 2 East, Unit 2 East
101 Columbia St, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
We check for: Evictions Credit Income & Criminal History Baseboard heating with an energy efficient boiler. Tenant pays heat, hot water and electric. Section 8 approved & off street parking for each unit.

1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Sandy Beach
110 Ash St.
110 Ash Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
1198 Square Foot 3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Top Floor condominium with amazing amenities in a quiet neighborhood, close to Kennedy Park and Saint Anne's Church. Features Include Large living room with working gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Highlands
219 Purchase Street, 1F
219 Purchase St, Fall River, MA
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First floor, HUGE 1BR apartment in the newly revitalized Downtown Fall River, hardwood floors, giant bedroom, high ceilings, lots of historical charm and character – check out that fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Fall River

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8 Thorpe Ave
8 Thorpe Avenue, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
ISLAND PARK COLONIAL WITH WATER VIEW OF SAKONNET RIVER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 20 MINUTES FROM NAVAL STATION AND DOWNTOWN NEWPORT, AND BEACHES.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20 Reservoir Avenue
20 Reservoir Avenue, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
Gorgeous town house close to Downtown Bristol and Metacom Avenue. 2 beds with large closets, 1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage
28 Vernon Avenue, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI! Vernon Ave, Garage Unit B, Bristol RI 02809 $900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High) New Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10'

1 of 21

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Seafare Lane
81 Seafare Ln, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1652 sqft
Available Now for yearly rental! This stylish condominium at Seafare boasts gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with open living & dining area, first floor master bedroom and full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Fall River
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,100
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
275 Mccorrie Lane
275 Mccorrie Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Priority will be given to active members of the Military! Recently restored property situated on a large lush yard just a short walk from a private beach! This rental includes access to one garage space, and additional parking for 2 off street cars.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Hope Street 7
217 Hope St, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
857 sqft
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Waterview Condo - Property Id: 311156 This 1 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms non-furnished condo (2 person max) is on the top (3rd floor) of the mansion known as "The Tides" in beautiful Bristol,RI.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1312 Wapping Road
1312 Wapping Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2543 sqft
Country Setting Immaculate Middletown Home- Light and Bright completely renovated property has 3 plus bedrooms and 4 baths. New Kitchen & appliances has breakfast counter and sliders to deck overlooking the grounds.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2869 East Main Road
2869 East Main Road, Newport County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2174 sqft
Spacious 5 bed, 2 bath Currently undergoing RENOVATIONS! Centrally located in Portsmouth close to Route 24. 1st Floor bedroom, hardwood floors and there's also a third floor for storage.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5 Julia Court
5 Julia Court, Newport County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3758 sqft
Welcome to 5 Julia Ct. This spacious Contemporary Colonial is situated on a corner lot, with gorgeous ocean views of the Sakonnet River and easy access to McCorrie Point Beach. The home sleeps 11, with five bedrooms with two and a half baths.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Upper River Mill
133-135 Deane St-Apt#1
133-135 Deane Street, New Bedford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Large remodeled townhouse with 4 bedroom 1 bathroom. Must see the pictures to this huge 4 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Refinished hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
183 Tremont Street, Somerville, MA 2
183 Tremont Street, New Bedford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Lovely 2br nr Inman Square, MIT and Harvard - Property Id: 318999 Somerville at Inman Square, nr MIT, Harvard and the red line at Central: lovely 2 bedroom apartment, wood floors, living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fall River, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fall River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fall River 2 BedroomsFall River 3 BedroomsFall River Apartments with Balcony
Fall River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFall River Apartments with ParkingFall River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fall River Cheap PlacesFall River Dog Friendly ApartmentsFall River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MA
Needham, MAChelsea, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bristol Community CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School