Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Highlands
13 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Sandy Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Ash St.
110 Ash Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
1198 Square Foot 3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Top Floor condominium with amazing amenities in a quiet neighborhood, close to Kennedy Park and Saint Anne's Church. Features Include Large living room with working gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Bank Street
1 Unit Available
434 Linden Street, Apt. #2
434 Linden Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First floor, 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors, storage in basement, 2 off-street parking spots, washer/dryer, dishwasher, balcony, plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Fall River

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1316 Anthony Road
1316 Anthony Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1466 sqft
This is not a yearly rental and NOT a COLLEGE rental for 2020/2021 school year..winter rental only available 9/7/2020 - 5/15/2021. Boater's paradise!! Waterfront with sunsets & view of Mt Hope Bridge. Open floor plan with water views from every room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
20 Reservoir Avenue
20 Reservoir Avenue, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
Gorgeous town house close to Downtown Bristol and Metacom Avenue. 2 beds with large closets, 1.

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Seafare Lane
81 Seafare Ln, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1652 sqft
Available Now for yearly rental! This stylish condominium at Seafare boasts gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with open living & dining area, first floor master bedroom and full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
50 River Street
50 River Street, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
THIS SUNFILLED HOME HAS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING BEAUTIFUL CHEFS KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, BATHS, MASTER SUITE WITH LAUNDRY HOOK UP, HARDWOODS AND TWO BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, NICE SIZE DECK ON A CORNER LOT IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO RWU,
Results within 10 miles of Fall River
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,160
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
40 Old Main Road
40 Old Main Road, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2898 sqft
This gorgeous Cape Cod home has water views of the Watson Reservoir and is situated on a 2 acre lot where you have plenty of privacy. With 3,107 sq. ft. of living space, this home is perfect for year round living in Little Compton.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
160 Brook Street
160 Brook Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
Gorgeous duplex! Exceptionally large living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace. The kitchen features cathedral ceilings, a center island with granite counters, double oven, range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13 Weetamoe Lane
13 Weetamoe Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1125 sqft
Yearly rental available August 5, 2020. MOVE IN READY EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with lower level office and large walk-out family room with brick wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
36 Seneca Road
36 Seneca Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2236 sqft
Modern day amenities, high end finishes, and expansive views of the East Bay Passage from each floor bring tranquility to a new level. In 2008, this three-story home with three fireplaces was re-built from the ground up.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
245 High Street
245 High Street, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Centrally located on High Street - Close to Local Attractions & Waterfront. Spacious 1000 Sq.Ft. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment on the 1st floor. Includes Washer Dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5 Julia Court
5 Julia Court, Newport County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3758 sqft
Welcome to 5 Julia Ct. This spacious Contemporary Colonial is situated on a corner lot, with gorgeous ocean views of the Sakonnet River and easy access to McCorrie Point Beach. The home sleeps 11, with five bedrooms with two and a half baths.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Melville
1 Unit Available
20 Leland Point Drive
20 Leland Point Dr, Melville, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1617 sqft
Perfectly situated in Leland Point, this condo is one of the few floor plans in the neighborhood offering true single level living and privacy! Tucked away in the back of the community, you'll treasure the peaceful setting.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
27 East View Drive
27 East View Drive, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2559 sqft
Long Term Rental $3,500/mo plus utilities - Short Term Rental $3000/week. The home maybe rented as furnished/partially furnished. Oversized Cape home with one car garage. Located on a quiet street near South Shore Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Hicks Logan Mill
1 Unit Available
1411 Pleasant St-Apt#3 East
1411 Pleasant Street, New Bedford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
MUST COMPLETE ONLINE APPLICATION BEFORE THE APARTMENT WILL BE SHOWN! CLICK ON THE APPLICATION LINK BELOW. WILL NOT RETURN EMAILS WITHOUT FILLED OUT APPLICATION Good sized 2 bedroom 3rd floor apartment with gas and electric included in the rent.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
32 Lamson Road
32 Lamson Road, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1690 sqft
COMING SOON!! Available 6/15.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
32 Broad Street
32 Broad Street, Bristol County, RI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5528 sqft
Welcome to the Smith-Waterman House, located in the Historic Waterfront District of Warren. This treasured heirloom invites you to enjoy old-world craftsmanship with timeless appeal.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
39 State Street - 2W
39 State St, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$2,650
468 sqft
Large 2 BR w/ expansive, private deck. Two level apartment with impressive master suite. Two full baths, oak and fir flooring throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fall River, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fall River renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

