Apartment List
/
MA
/
fall river
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM

15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Lower Highlands
6 Units Available
Downtown Lofts
170 Pleasant Street, Fall River, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
924 sqft
Downtown Lofts introduces a fresh, elevated living experience to downtown Fall River. The historic Benjamin & Nathan and Trolley Building have been transformed into a brand new, boutique apartment community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Highlands
13 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sandy Beach
1 Unit Available
326 Mulberry st
326 Mulberry Street, Fall River, MA
2 Bedrooms
$675
Available 07/30/20 Two bedroom apartment 3rd floor - Property Id: 289723 2 bed room apartment on third floor. Includes stove, refrigerator and space heater. Move in ready end of July 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Steep Brook
1 Unit Available
Southwinds
24 Rolling Green Drive, Fall River, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1084 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Flint
1 Unit Available
196 County Street, Apt. 1R
196 County Street, Fall River, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First Floor, Brand new 2 Bedroom luxury loft style apartment, double vanity and custom tile tub, high end vinyl flooring, pantry closet, walk-in closet, one off-street parking spot, private
Results within 5 miles of Fall River

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
581 DRIFT RD
581 Drift Rd, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1162 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 updated bath, single family antique farmhouse, new well & septic system, a spacious eat-in kitchen, new counter tops and cabinets, living room with berber carpet, living room, appliances included, no utilities, NO PETS, propane

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
20 Reservoir Avenue
20 Reservoir Avenue, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
Gorgeous town house close to Downtown Bristol and Metacom Avenue. 2 beds with large closets, 1.

1 of 21

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Seafare Lane
81 Seafare Ln, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1652 sqft
Available Now for yearly rental! This stylish condominium at Seafare boasts gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with open living & dining area, first floor master bedroom and full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Fall River
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Child St 3
5 Child Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
688 sqft
Renovated Apt in heart of beautiful Warren - Property Id: 287879 Heat and Hot water included - Tenant pays for electricity The property is nestled in the heart of Warren's Historic District, on the corner of Main Street (Route 114) and Child

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
160 Brook Street
160 Brook Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
Gorgeous duplex! Exceptionally large living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace. The kitchen features cathedral ceilings, a center island with granite counters, double oven, range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
43 Oliver St
43 Oliver Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1335 sqft
Available August 3. Video tour available upon request. Really high quality 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 2nd Floor apartment just steps from Historic Downtown Bristol. Less than one block from the bay and East Bay Bike Path.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
89 Austin St-Apt#2 West
89 Austin Street, New Bedford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Good sized 2 bedroom that could be used as a 3 bedroom with updated flooring. Off Street parking for one car. 1st, last and security is required. Section 8 accepted. Must fill out application, provide proof of income, and rental history.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Hicks Logan Mill
1 Unit Available
1411 Pleasant St-Apt#3 East
1411 Pleasant Street, New Bedford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
MUST COMPLETE ONLINE APPLICATION BEFORE THE APARTMENT WILL BE SHOWN! CLICK ON THE APPLICATION LINK BELOW. WILL NOT RETURN EMAILS WITHOUT FILLED OUT APPLICATION Good sized 2 bedroom 3rd floor apartment with gas and electric included in the rent.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
79 Lakeside. Ave 1
79 Lakeside Ave, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Serenity, roomy, country living - Property Id: 82544 2 bedroom I bath Large rooms. Large kitchen w pantry and lots of cabinets. Laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms, mostly wood floors. Closet space and a small room for office .

June 2020 Fall River Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fall River Rent Report. Fall River rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fall River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fall River Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fall River Rent Report. Fall River rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fall River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fall River rent trends were flat over the past month

Fall River rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fall River stand at $870 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,057 for a two-bedroom. Fall River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Providence Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Fall River, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fall River metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Massachusetts as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Fall River metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Warwick, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.7%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Fall River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fall River, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fall River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fall River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,057 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Fall River.
    • While Fall River's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fall River than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fall River.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fall River 2 BedroomsFall River 3 BedroomsFall River Apartments with Balcony
    Fall River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFall River Apartments with Parking
    Fall River Apartments with Washer-DryerFall River Cheap Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
    Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MA
    Needham, MAChelsea, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bristol Community CollegeRhode Island College
    Providence CollegeBecker College
    Hult International Business School