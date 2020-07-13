73 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Brookline, MA

AL
Coolidge Corner
97 Marion St. 2S
97 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,600
277 sqft
*** GREAT VALUE for COOLIDGE CORNER STUDIO!! *** - Property Id: 271213 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.) PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU. Available NOW (JULY).
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
West Roxbury Center
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
Allston
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
St. Elizabeth's
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
St. Elizabeth's
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Smoke-free, cable-ready homes with high-speed internet and hardwood floors. Common amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Five minutes from Allston Street Station and 14 minutes from the international airport.

Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
7 Aberdeen St Apt 3
7 Aberdeen Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Available for a 9/1 move in date, video tour available! Excellent studio apartment on Aberdeen Street coming available for September, super convenient location! Right around the corner form the C and D lines.

Commonwealth
26 Chiswick Rd.
26 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy studio in very good condition. Hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, windows, and appliances are all just a few years old. There is even a small porch off the back of this unit. It's located between Commonwealth Ave.

Commonwealth
1840 Commonwealth Ave.
1840 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.

Commonwealth
236 Kelton St.
236 Kelton Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! null Terms: One year lease

Commonwealth
161 Kelton St.
161 Kelton Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sept 2020-No fee, Studio, B-Line, H/HW inc. NO FEE 1st floor studio on Kelton St. Available 9/1/2020 Unit is spacious with a galley kitchen Heat and hot water included Student ok Cat ok NO FEE Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease

Commonwealth
1330 Commonwealth Ave B
1330 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 Bd, laundry in Unit, available 8/1 - Property Id: 307580 You can't beat the price! One bedroom basement apartment with a spacious living room, open kitchen and washer/dryer in unit.

Mission Hill
58 South Huntington Avenue
58 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
1 Available 09/01/20 Great value studio in a prime location, steps to the T, 10 min walk to the Longwood Medical. Heat and hot water included. Laundry on site. On site maintenance. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Allston
1027 Commonwealth Avenue
1027 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
475 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Sunny 1 bed for Sept 1. Steps to T on Comm Ave and Babcock St. Close to BU. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please free to call / email Rosita Ching 617-283-2139 rosita@bosstonsbestrealty.

Commonwealth
1384 Commonwealth Ave 11
1384 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 11 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Allston/ heat and hot water included - Property Id: 314402 Hardwood floors and spacious high ceilings ---this is a really great option for someone looking for an affordable and clean apartment in Boston.

Commonwealth
17 Saint Lukes Rd Apt 17
17 Saint Lukes Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
Available 09/01/20 - Studio apartment for rent on Saint Lukes road in Allston. - Around the corner from Green line T stop - Packards Corner. - Separate Kitchen. - High ceilings. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Heat and hot water included.

Commonwealth
305 Allston St
305 Allston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
Available 09/01/20 - Heat and hot water included. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Laundry in the building. - - - Available for September 1st (RLNE5526215)

Coolidge Corner
1126 Commonwealth Ave.
1126 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy basement studio located on Comm Ave in Packards Corner. Unit has good living space with a breakfast bar separating living area and kitchen Big bathroom Good closet space Heat and hot water included Cat ok Student Ok NO FEE Terms: One year lease

Allston
35 Gardner
35 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,595
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! null Terms: One year lease

St. Elizabeth's
15 Lothian Rd 102x
15 Lothian Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to BC, Heat/hot water inc, Green Line B - Property Id: 251997 - Spacious and affordable studio very close to Boston College, the "T" (Green Line B) and Reservoir - Dishwasher and disposal, separate rooms for kitchen and bedroom - First

Commonwealth
1838 Commonwealth Ave.
1838 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.

Commonwealth
1572 Commonwealth Ave
1572 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,350
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 9/1. Brighton penthouse studio only 1/2 block to Green Line T-Stop (Washington St) and 1 block from Whole Foods supermarket.

Commonwealth
1318 Commonwealth Ave Apt 16R
1318 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/01/20 - Studio apartment for rent Commonwealth avenue in Allston. - Separate kitchen/foyer area - Conveniently located across Green Line T Stop - Many shops and restaurants in the area. - Lots of closet space. - Laundry in building.

