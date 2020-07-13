73 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Brookline, MA
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
97 Marion St. 2S
97 Marion St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,600
277 sqft
*** GREAT VALUE for COOLIDGE CORNER STUDIO!! *** - Property Id: 271213 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.) PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU. Available NOW (JULY).
Results within 1 mile of Brookline
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
15 Units Available
Allston
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
$
27 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
3 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Smoke-free, cable-ready homes with high-speed internet and hardwood floors. Common amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Five minutes from Allston Street Station and 14 minutes from the international airport.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
7 Aberdeen St Apt 3
7 Aberdeen Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Available for a 9/1 move in date, video tour available! Excellent studio apartment on Aberdeen Street coming available for September, super convenient location! Right around the corner form the C and D lines.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
26 Chiswick Rd.
26 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy studio in very good condition. Hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, windows, and appliances are all just a few years old. There is even a small porch off the back of this unit. It's located between Commonwealth Ave.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1840 Commonwealth Ave.
1840 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
236 Kelton St.
236 Kelton Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! null Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
161 Kelton St.
161 Kelton Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sept 2020-No fee, Studio, B-Line, H/HW inc. NO FEE 1st floor studio on Kelton St. Available 9/1/2020 Unit is spacious with a galley kitchen Heat and hot water included Student ok Cat ok NO FEE Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1330 Commonwealth Ave B
1330 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 Bd, laundry in Unit, available 8/1 - Property Id: 307580 You can't beat the price! One bedroom basement apartment with a spacious living room, open kitchen and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hill
58 South Huntington Avenue
58 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
1 Available 09/01/20 Great value studio in a prime location, steps to the T, 10 min walk to the Longwood Medical. Heat and hot water included. Laundry on site. On site maintenance. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Allston
1027 Commonwealth Avenue
1027 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
475 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Sunny 1 bed for Sept 1. Steps to T on Comm Ave and Babcock St. Close to BU. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please free to call / email Rosita Ching 617-283-2139 rosita@bosstonsbestrealty.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1384 Commonwealth Ave 11
1384 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 11 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Allston/ heat and hot water included - Property Id: 314402 Hardwood floors and spacious high ceilings ---this is a really great option for someone looking for an affordable and clean apartment in Boston.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
17 Saint Lukes Rd Apt 17
17 Saint Lukes Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
Available 09/01/20 - Studio apartment for rent on Saint Lukes road in Allston. - Around the corner from Green line T stop - Packards Corner. - Separate Kitchen. - High ceilings. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Heat and hot water included.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
305 Allston St
305 Allston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
Available 09/01/20 - Heat and hot water included. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Laundry in the building. - - - Available for September 1st (RLNE5526215)
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1126 Commonwealth Ave.
1126 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy basement studio located on Comm Ave in Packards Corner. Unit has good living space with a breakfast bar separating living area and kitchen Big bathroom Good closet space Heat and hot water included Cat ok Student Ok NO FEE Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Allston
35 Gardner
35 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,595
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! null Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
15 Lothian Rd 102x
15 Lothian Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to BC, Heat/hot water inc, Green Line B - Property Id: 251997 - Spacious and affordable studio very close to Boston College, the "T" (Green Line B) and Reservoir - Dishwasher and disposal, separate rooms for kitchen and bedroom - First
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1838 Commonwealth Ave.
1838 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1572 Commonwealth Ave
1572 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,350
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 9/1. Brighton penthouse studio only 1/2 block to Green Line T-Stop (Washington St) and 1 block from Whole Foods supermarket.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1318 Commonwealth Ave Apt 16R
1318 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/01/20 - Studio apartment for rent Commonwealth avenue in Allston. - Separate kitchen/foyer area - Conveniently located across Green Line T Stop - Many shops and restaurants in the area. - Lots of closet space. - Laundry in building.
Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookline 3 BedroomsBrookline Accessible ApartmentsBrookline Apartments under $1,800Brookline Apartments under $2,000Brookline Apartments with BalconyBrookline Apartments with GarageBrookline Apartments with GymBrookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrookline Apartments with ParkingBrookline Apartments with PoolBrookline Apartments with Washer-DryerBrookline Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrookline Furnished ApartmentsBrookline Pet Friendly PlacesBrookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments