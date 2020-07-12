104 Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA with parking

City Guide for Braintree Town, MA

Have you ever dreamed about living in a city that was the birthplace of two presidents who were father and son? Me neither, but you can achieve this goal all the same once you move to the historic city of Braintree, Massachusetts. For nitpickers who insist that John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams were born in the nearby town of Quincy, simply inform those know-it-alls that at the time each of these future oval-office holding famous guys were born, Quincy was a part of Braintree.