Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:43 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Braintree Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Braintree
60 Pearl Street
60 Pearl Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Amazing Location! 2 Bed/1.5 Baths available now - Property Id: 294660 Amazing location! Brand new townhouse style living with lots of windows for natural sunlight Garage parking plus additional spot. Walk to Braintree T, stores, and restaurant.

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Braintree
379 Plain St
379 Plain Street, Braintree Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 4 Bd/2 Ba Hse for Rent, small pets considered! - Property Id: 308451 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Plain Street in Braintree with an August 1st move-in date.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
30 Commercial St Unit 219
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Braintree
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
790 sqft
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Braintree
37 Holbrook Ave.
37 Holbrook Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
$1,325
Large Studio available ASAP - Property Id: 272719 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Holbrook Ave. in Braintree with an immediate move-in date. Single occupant preferred, per owner $1,325.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Braintree
2 French Ave
2 French Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Brand New 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Available Mid June - Property Id: 285041 Exciting Brand New Building with One Bedroom Units! Brand new building. Walk to Braintree T, walk to stores, restaurant and more. Available mid June or July.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Braintree
39 Liberty Street
39 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
9999 sqft
Braintree 3 bedroom in well-maintained two-family available now! Unit boasts beautiful hardwood floors, fully applianced eat-in-kitchen, private deck, walk-in closets, laundry hook ups, off-street deeded parking, & shared yard. Oil heat.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
East Braintree
255 Elm St - 204
255 Elm Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
784 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom unit on second floor in family friendly building with beautiful hardwood floors! Garden style building with off street parking and laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Braintree Town
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
20 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
13 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Quincy Point
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
South Quincy
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
30 Patriot Pkwy Unit 27
30 Patriot Pkwy, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: 1 Space FREE, 2nd Space $15/Month, Covered Parking $85/Month UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $30/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
35 Desmoines Rd
35 Des Moines Road, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
9999 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath updated unit - gorgeous kitchen and baths. Laundry IN-UNIT. 2 assigned parking. PLUS guest parking. Baths come equipped with bluetooth speaker. New laminate flooring. Landlord will let tenant paint walls of bedrooms and living area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
319 Granite St
319 Granite Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Newly renovated 2 or 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom with 2 off-street driveway parking spaces included for rent! 2nd floor sunny and spacious living room and dining room combo.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills Reservation
559 Willard St
559 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available 08/01/20 1 BED GREAT LOCATION - HEAT INCLUDED - Property Id: 310902 Bright and sunny one bedroom, Beautiful granite counters in fully applianced kitchen, hardwood and ceramic tile floors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills Reservation
445 Willard St.
445 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1208 sqft
Community Amenities Private Garage Available Fitness Center Storage Available Elevator Building Online Work Orders Online Payment Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud Affiliate of the NAA Security Deposit Alternative Available Apartment Amenities

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
26 Dysart St.
26 Dysart Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment unit located near the heart of Quincy Center. 3 tandem included parking. Water included in rent. Includes master bathroom and. Lots of sunlight and hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
116 East Howard St.
116 East Howard Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,755
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unique Features 3 Season Courtyard w/Fire Pits Bike Storage Clubroom with Billiard Table Dog Park. Networking Coffee Lounge Other Personal Storage Spaces Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
106 Broad Street - 41
106 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
650 sqft
Quiet & cozy 1 bedroom apartment with carpet, large walk in closet in bedroom, 1 full bathroom, slider door with balcony off bedroom. Elevator & Laundry located in the building. 29 Unit Building. All large 1 bedrooms with walk in closets.
City Guide for Braintree Town, MA

Have you ever dreamed about living in a city that was the birthplace of two presidents who were father and son? Me neither, but you can achieve this goal all the same once you move to the historic city of Braintree, Massachusetts. For nitpickers who insist that John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams were born in the nearby town of Quincy, simply inform those know-it-alls that at the time each of these future oval-office holding famous guys were born, Quincy was a part of Braintree.

Located only 10 miles from bustling Boston, Braintree features both established residential communities and a broad industrial base that makes it one of the most desirable places to live in the entire region. Unfortunately, this is the kind of thing that leads to higher rents (wouldn't you know it) but hey, stuff happens. The city also has proven enticing to Hollywood filmmakers who used it as a location for films as varied as The Departed and (wait for it) Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Many lakes and ponds dot the city, accounting for about 4.5 percent of its total square miles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Braintree Town, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Braintree Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

