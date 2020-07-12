104 Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA with parking
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 31
1 of 34
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 3
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 7
Have you ever dreamed about living in a city that was the birthplace of two presidents who were father and son? Me neither, but you can achieve this goal all the same once you move to the historic city of Braintree, Massachusetts. For nitpickers who insist that John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams were born in the nearby town of Quincy, simply inform those know-it-alls that at the time each of these future oval-office holding famous guys were born, Quincy was a part of Braintree.
Located only 10 miles from bustling Boston, Braintree features both established residential communities and a broad industrial base that makes it one of the most desirable places to live in the entire region. Unfortunately, this is the kind of thing that leads to higher rents (wouldn't you know it) but hey, stuff happens. The city also has proven enticing to Hollywood filmmakers who used it as a location for films as varied as The Departed and (wait for it) Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Many lakes and ponds dot the city, accounting for about 4.5 percent of its total square miles. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Braintree Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.