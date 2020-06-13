Apartment List
/
MA
/
braintree town
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

478 Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
South Braintree
9 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
550 Liberty St.
550 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
1248 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
30 Commercial St Unit 212
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite
Results within 1 mile of Braintree Town
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,509
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
South Quincy
6 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
South Quincy
16 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,755
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
790 Willard St.
790 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1023 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
182 Quincy Ave # 42
182 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed w/Heat, HW, CW, Trash and Pkg...Avail now! - Property Id: 204854 Thank you for your interest in the property located in Quincy on Quincy Ave. with an ASAP move-in date.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Randolph
1 Unit Available
8 Regina Road
8 Regina Road, Randolph, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1188 sqft
Beautifully updated two level, 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom located on a dead end street. This property offers you the convenience of location while being in a quiet neighborhood. This is one of few apartments that will offer both comfort and convenience.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
28 Alton Road
28 Alton Road, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
9999 sqft
Minutes to Quincy Center! Two bedroom, one bathroom Quincy apartment in meticulously kept two family home. Unit boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout, fully applianced kitchen, in unit laundry, and central air. Extra storage in the basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
14 Abbey Rd
14 Abbey Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex ,Updated ,Eat in kitchen . Hardwood flooring throughout,Laundry in unit .Walk to Quincy CTR .On Bus Line

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
106 Broad Street - 41
106 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
650 sqft
Quiet & cozy 1 bedroom apartment with carpet, large walk in closet in bedroom, 1 full bathroom, slider door with balcony off bedroom. Elevator & Laundry located in the building. 29 Unit Building. All large 1 bedrooms with walk in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Braintree Town
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Quincy
4 Units Available
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Quincy Center
16 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,414
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1130 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Montclair
22 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,736
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,766
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Marina Bay
15 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Weymouth
23 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
City Guide for Braintree Town, MA

Have you ever dreamed about living in a city that was the birthplace of two presidents who were father and son? Me neither, but you can achieve this goal all the same once you move to the historic city of Braintree, Massachusetts. For nitpickers who insist that John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams were born in the nearby town of Quincy, simply inform those know-it-alls that at the time each of these future oval-office holding famous guys were born, Quincy was a part of Braintree.

Located only 10 miles from bustling Boston, Braintree features both established residential communities and a broad industrial base that makes it one of the most desirable places to live in the entire region. Unfortunately, this is the kind of thing that leads to higher rents (wouldn't you know it) but hey, stuff happens. The city also has proven enticing to Hollywood filmmakers who used it as a location for films as varied as The Departed and (wait for it) Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Many lakes and ponds dot the city, accounting for about 4.5 percent of its total square miles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Braintree Town, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Braintree Town renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Braintree Town 1 BedroomsBraintree Town 2 BedroomsBraintree Town 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBraintree Town Accessible ApartmentsBraintree Town Apartments with BalconyBraintree Town Apartments with Garage
Braintree Town Apartments with GymBraintree Town Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBraintree Town Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBraintree Town Apartments with ParkingBraintree Town Apartments with Pool
Braintree Town Apartments with Washer-DryerBraintree Town Dog Friendly ApartmentsBraintree Town Furnished ApartmentsBraintree Town Pet Friendly PlacesBraintree Town Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MA
Mansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NH

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Braintree

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College