478 Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA with balcony
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 29
1 of 28
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 4
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 7
1 of 59
1 of 38
1 of 33
1 of 34
Have you ever dreamed about living in a city that was the birthplace of two presidents who were father and son? Me neither, but you can achieve this goal all the same once you move to the historic city of Braintree, Massachusetts. For nitpickers who insist that John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams were born in the nearby town of Quincy, simply inform those know-it-alls that at the time each of these future oval-office holding famous guys were born, Quincy was a part of Braintree.
Located only 10 miles from bustling Boston, Braintree features both established residential communities and a broad industrial base that makes it one of the most desirable places to live in the entire region. Unfortunately, this is the kind of thing that leads to higher rents (wouldn't you know it) but hey, stuff happens. The city also has proven enticing to Hollywood filmmakers who used it as a location for films as varied as The Departed and (wait for it) Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Many lakes and ponds dot the city, accounting for about 4.5 percent of its total square miles. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Braintree Town renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.