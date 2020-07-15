24 Apartments for rent in Attleboro, MA with garages
Polish up those old pearls before you head to Attleboro--this former "Jewelry Capitol of the World" remains a shining gem in the Providence and Boston metropolitan areas.
A relatively small city in southern Massachusetts with enormous historical appeal, Attleboro, MA was first settled in 1634 and incorporated in 1694. It's a favored bedroom community for nearby Providence, Rhode Island (10 miles away), and is within reasonable commuting distance to the region's largest city, Boston (40 miles away). Just don't confuse the town with neighboring North Attleborough; Attleboro has been "ugh"-free since reincorporating in 1914. Attleboro residents have plenty of room to spread out, with just over 40,000 residents inhabiting the city's 28-square-mile footprint. Imagine a city just a bit smaller than Miami but with only 2 percent of the population -- plenty of leg room, so to speak. See more
Attleboro apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.