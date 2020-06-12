/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
52 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Andover, MA
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1166 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
$
19 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Andover
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Andover
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1358 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
South West
28 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1087 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
13 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect Hill - Back Bay
1 Unit Available
23-25 Pleasant St,
23-25 Pleasant Street, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Move in ready - Vacant/Disinefected! All Utilities Included. New Appliances + Outdoor Deck. Minutes to I-495 - Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in recently renovated 6 unit building.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Greenbriar Drive #101
2 Greenbriar Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Greenbriar Drive #101 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo with Parking, Heat/Hot Water Included and Swimming Pool - This first floor sun-drenched corner unit affords one level of living.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
60 Water St.
60 East Water Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
807 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
350 Greene Street
350 Greene Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1254 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Top floor unit at Riverbend Crossing - 55+ complex, with beautiful views! One floor living with 2 bedrooms (large master suite), 2 full baths, 9' ceilings and closets galore! Kitchen has top of the line cherry cabinets with
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South West
1 Unit Available
7 Easton
7 Easton Street, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
99999 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in Lawrence! We are looking for someone who has good credit history and reference! Credit check required for all 21+ applicants. $40 per person.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5 Fernview Avenue
5 Fernview Avenue, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in North Andover. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat.
Results within 10 miles of Andover
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
38 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Burlington Town Center
7 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Similar Pages
Andover 1 BedroomsAndover 2 BedroomsAndover 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAndover 3 BedroomsAndover Accessible Apartments
Andover Apartments with BalconyAndover Apartments with GarageAndover Apartments with GymAndover Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAndover Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MA