Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Acton, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Acton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara...
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
29 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1212 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
Acton
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Acton
209 Great Rd B-3
209 Great Rd, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
Unit B-3 Available 08/01/20 Large & gorgeous 1 bed! Heat, HW & parkg included - Property Id: 322254 Heat & HW included ! Beautiful & very spacious 1 bedroom condominium for rent in wonderful, highly sought after Pine Hill Condos locale.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.
Results within 5 miles of Acton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
52 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,053
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,606
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
12 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,202
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
$
18 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:25 AM
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
150 N Shore Dr B
150 N Shore Dr, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Property - Stow MA - Property Id: 297168 Beautiful property with lake view and all amenities. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, fireplace, off-street parking, all utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Maynard
2 Sudbury Ct Apt 6
2 Sudbury Ct, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Large Three bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the River. Located right in Downtown Maynard. Off Street parking, w/d hookups in the unit, Gas Heating.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Maynard
165 Main St Apt 5
165 Main St, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Top floor corner unit with large rooms and open layout. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit, off st parking. Clean quite building located in the center of Downtown Maynard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:01 PM
12 Units Available
200 Bay Dr.
200 Bay Dr, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1645 sqft
Avalon Sudbury offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in a pet friendly and smoke free community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Keyes Rd
100 Keyes Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1271 sqft
This sun-drenched condo in the heart of one of New England's most beloved walkable villages was recently renovated with granite counters, upscale cabinetry and appliances, and hardwood or stone floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Acton
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
10 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,694
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1253 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
12 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
$
18 Units Available
South Lowell
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,345
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
853 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
North Lexington
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,984
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Acton, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Acton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

