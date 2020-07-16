30 Apartments for rent in Acton, MA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Acton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.
Results within 5 miles of Acton
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,217
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,086
1428 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:54 AM
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Results within 10 miles of Acton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
13 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,505
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
9 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1138 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
24 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
16 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,170
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
20 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,694
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
1253 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
4 Units Available
Saxonville
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
Lower Belvidere
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated December 16 at 09:45 PM
Contact for Availability
The Acre
305 Dutton Street
305 Dutton St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located along a canal with views of the city. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters. Located in downtown close to public transportation, dog parks, and multiple cafes and restaurants like Tremonte Pizzeria.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 14 at 04:27 PM
Contact for Availability
Marlborough Junction
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
Edgewood Gardens Embassy and Wilder
231 Pine Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edgewood Gardens, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in the Upper Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, is in a quiet residential area. These apartment homes are minutes from the new Morey Elementary School and UMass/Lowell campuses.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
187 Beach St
187 Beach Street, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIT#3, 3rd Floor,2 bdrm,1bth, 1 car garage -$1375 - Property Id: 205543 NO BROKER FEES (Listed directly by owner now). Fully renovated, charming 3rd floor sunny appt.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marlborough
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Back Central
160 Thorndike
160 Thorndike Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
Introducing Lowell's most EXCLUSIVE - BRAND NEW - luxury loft community! The perfect mix of historic touches with modern amenities and finishes. Each loft home features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
399 north Ave.
399 North Avenue, Middlesex County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3950 sqft
This large colonial offers tons of space for everyone. Huge back yard with a tree house and play set.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
The Acre
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$540
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $530 to $560 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Acton, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Acton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

