3 bedroom apartments
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Acton, MA
1 Unit Available
Acton
2 Town House Ln Apt 3
2 Towne House Lane, Acton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1165 sqft
Fall in love with this wonderful, easy-maintenance condo with many utilities included! Start making memories in the stunningly spacious living room, complete with a beautiful bay window.
1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.
Results within 5 miles of Acton
51 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,156
1472 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,086
1428 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Maynard
165 Main St Apt 5
165 Main St, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Top floor corner unit with large rooms and open layout. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit, off st parking. Clean quite building located in the center of Downtown Maynard.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Maynard
2 Sudbury Ct Apt 6
2 Sudbury Ct, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Large Three bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the River. Located right in Downtown Maynard. Off Street parking, w/d hookups in the unit, Gas Heating.
1 Unit Available
59 Widow Rites Ln
59 Widow Rite's Lane, Middlesex County, MA
Virtual and private tours available. A magnificent brick inlay, circular drive leads to the spectacular gardens of this stately French Colonial offering over 8,700 sf of living space. Privately sited on over 2.
Results within 10 miles of Acton
$
37 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,501
1300 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,753
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
1 Unit Available
57 Walnut
57 Walnut Street, Devens, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2650 sqft
Beautifully maintained and freshly painted ready for occupancy. Enjoy large, well appointed rooms for easy living and entertaining. Amazing sun room off of the living room and similar sitting room off the master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford Rd
14 Bradford Road, Hudson, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1248 sqft
14 Bradford Rd Available 08/01/20 Classic Ranch with Beautiful Landscaping - Come see the beautifully manicured landscape that surrounds this well-appointed ranch, complete with fenced in back yard and in-ground pool with a slide! Excellent
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marlborough
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.
1 Unit Available
399 north Ave.
399 North Avenue, Middlesex County, MA
This large colonial offers tons of space for everyone. Huge back yard with a tree house and play set.
1 Unit Available
The Acre
19 Varney St 2nd floor
19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494 Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $530 to $560 per month) Hot water Included. In house free laundry.
1 Unit Available
South Lowell
181 Moore St U5
181 Moore St, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1125 sqft
@@@@ SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT ~~ BEST DEAL IN TOWN !!! @@@@ *** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Large Living room with private entrance *** BRAND NEW Construction Condo Unit @@@@ in a three level, 12 unit brick building. Superb Quality new construction in 2015.
1 Unit Available
13 Lakeview
13 Lakeview Road, Cochituate, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1361 sqft
Modernized and freshly painted single family house (gut rehabbed in 2013) located in a neighborhood near Dudley Pond. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances and Sub-Zero fridge. Hardwood floors throughout the house on 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
8 East Rd
8 East Road, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1613 sqft
Showings begin 7/14. Move-in date 9/1. The perfect suburban oasis -- light, bright, tastefully renovated, large level yard -- brimming with character and charm. Move right into this desirable North Wayland neighborhood on a dead end street.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marlborough
196 Lincoln St
196 Lincoln Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bed 1 bath apartment for a 9/1 move in available. The living, dining and bedrooms are large and bright and the remodeled galley kitchen has high end chocolate tile flooring as well as in bathroom.
1 Unit Available
72 Long Hill
72 Long Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1948 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor unit overlooking Slater's Pond! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bath recently renovated! Hardwood & cherry floors.
