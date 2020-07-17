30212 Smith Dr

Amenities

REDUCED SALES PRICE! Country subdivision in Walker on Smith Dr. with easy access to I-12. Work for Equity (Fixer upper) needs some repairs, but move in ready! This is the perfect home for first time homeowners with a nice fenced in yard. 3 Bedrooms/2 baths. Can easily become a 4 bedroom.Offered at $99,900 Cash/Traditional Sale or $119,900 Lease Purchase or Owner Finance. Call today to make and appointment to view this home and complete an application for our Lease Purchase Option. Down Payment required, no Bank Qualify. UREI turns renters into homeowners!



