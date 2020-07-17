All apartments in Walker
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

30212 Smith Dr

30212 Smith Drive · (225) 532-0197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30212 Smith Drive, Walker, LA 70785

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
REDUCED SALES PRICE! Country subdivision in Walker on Smith Dr. with easy access to I-12. Work for Equity (Fixer upper) needs some repairs, but move in ready! This is the perfect home for first time homeowners with a nice fenced in yard. 3 Bedrooms/2 baths. Can easily become a 4 bedroom.Offered at $99,900 Cash/Traditional Sale or $119,900 Lease Purchase or Owner Finance. Call today to make and appointment to view this home and complete an application for our Lease Purchase Option. Down Payment required, no Bank Qualify. UREI turns renters into homeowners!

(RLNE5831331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30212 Smith Dr have any available units?
30212 Smith Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker, LA.
What amenities does 30212 Smith Dr have?
Some of 30212 Smith Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30212 Smith Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30212 Smith Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30212 Smith Dr pet-friendly?
No, 30212 Smith Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker.
Does 30212 Smith Dr offer parking?
No, 30212 Smith Dr does not offer parking.
Does 30212 Smith Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30212 Smith Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30212 Smith Dr have a pool?
No, 30212 Smith Dr does not have a pool.
Does 30212 Smith Dr have accessible units?
No, 30212 Smith Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30212 Smith Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 30212 Smith Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30212 Smith Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30212 Smith Dr has units with air conditioning.
