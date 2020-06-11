All apartments in Village St. George
Find more places like 13332 JOLISSAINT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Village St. George, LA
/
13332 JOLISSAINT DR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

13332 JOLISSAINT DR

13332 Jolissaint Drive · (225) 938-1222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Village St. George
See all
Perkins - Highland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13332 Jolissaint Drive, Village St. George, LA 70810
Perkins - Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
Move-in-ready, updated home near Siegen and Perkins. Spacious, open floor plan with living room, dining, and kitchen all open in one space! Makes for great entertaining! Features an additional formal dining/living room. There is a large wood burning fireplace with built ins on both sides. The kitchen has a beautiful, white subway tile backsplash, and a large breakfast bar with plenty of seating for bar stools! There is no carpet in this home! All of the flooring has been updated with wood laminate flooring throughout and new tile in the bathrooms! All of the bedrooms are large and there is plenty of closet space! The patio and yard are oversized and is great for entertaining! This home comes equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator w/ ice maker, a large 240 sqft storage shed and a Vivint alarm system. Call today to schedule your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13332 JOLISSAINT DR have any available units?
13332 JOLISSAINT DR has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13332 JOLISSAINT DR have?
Some of 13332 JOLISSAINT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13332 JOLISSAINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
13332 JOLISSAINT DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13332 JOLISSAINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 13332 JOLISSAINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Village St. George.
Does 13332 JOLISSAINT DR offer parking?
No, 13332 JOLISSAINT DR does not offer parking.
Does 13332 JOLISSAINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13332 JOLISSAINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13332 JOLISSAINT DR have a pool?
No, 13332 JOLISSAINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 13332 JOLISSAINT DR have accessible units?
No, 13332 JOLISSAINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13332 JOLISSAINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13332 JOLISSAINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13332 JOLISSAINT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13332 JOLISSAINT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13332 JOLISSAINT DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Village St. George Apartments with GymVillage St. George Apartments with Parking
Village St. George Apartments with PoolVillage St. George Dog Friendly Apartments
Village St. George Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAPrairieville, LA
Jeanerette, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity