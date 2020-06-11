13332 JOLISSAINT DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

Move-in-ready, updated home near Siegen and Perkins. Spacious, open floor plan with living room, dining, and kitchen all open in one space! Makes for great entertaining! Features an additional formal dining/living room. There is a large wood burning fireplace with built ins on both sides. The kitchen has a beautiful, white subway tile backsplash, and a large breakfast bar with plenty of seating for bar stools! There is no carpet in this home! All of the flooring has been updated with wood laminate flooring throughout and new tile in the bathrooms! All of the bedrooms are large and there is plenty of closet space! The patio and yard are oversized and is great for entertaining! This home comes equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator w/ ice maker, a large 240 sqft storage shed and a Vivint alarm system. Call today to schedule your viewing!