206 Rue De Iberville

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher ceiling fan

$1,195 Monthly with $1,195 Deposit!!!! THIS TWO STORY TOWN HOME IN THE MULBERRY SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFERS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING A NEWER 2019 ROOF AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING . IT FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE, 1431 LIVING AREA, 2BR & 2.5 BA’S PLUS MUCH MORE. EACH BR HAS ITS OWN BATH AND THE MASTER HAS A BALCONY AND A BEAUTIFUL SKYLIGHT. THIS HOME COMES EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE APPLIANCES YOU MAY NEED, INCLUDING A RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE HOOD, DISHWASHER, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER. IT’S A TWO STORY TOWNHOME WITH BOTH BR UPSTAIRS AND ½ BATH DOWNSTAIRS. THERE IS A ROOM DOWNSTAIRS THAT’S THE LIVING ROOM BUT COULD POSSIBLY BE USED AS ANOTHER BEDROOM AND THE ROOM WITH THE FIREPLACE COULD BE THE LIVING OR DINING ROOM, WHICH EVER SUITS YOUR NEEDS. THE EXTERIOR FEATURES OPEN BRICK PATIOS IN THE FRONT AND BACK WITH A LARGE WOOD FENCED BACK YARD. Each Office Is Independently Owned And Operated. Licensed In The State Of Louisiana!