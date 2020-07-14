Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse concierge conference room courtyard dog park guest parking hot tub internet access volleyball court

Enjoy an effortless lifestyle at the Landing Apartments at Bayou Cane, a gated pet-friendly community in Houma, Louisiana with classically designed apartments in a connected community atmosphere. The Landing features spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom homes with enviable amenities and a first class lifestyle. Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens with an abundance of counter space, wood vinyl flooring, crown molding, French doors and large walk-in closets. Every home is appointed with oversized windows for maximum natural light and an in-home washer & dryer. Select homes offer screened patios, sunrooms, built-in computer desks and garden soaking tubs.



As a resident at the Landing Apartments, you also gain access to note-worthy community amenities. Make time to relax at the resort inspired pool, lounging with the jets in the hot tub or work up a sweat at the 24 Hour Fitness Center. Start a neighborly game at the sand volleyball court or get down to business in the conference room or business center. No matter how you want to spend your day, we have you covered at the Landing at Bayou Cane.



Conveniently located on Martin Luther King Blvd, just minutes to Hwy 90, you can easily access nearby shopping, dining and entertainment options from your doorstep. Come home to the Landing Apartments on Bayou Cane and finally live without compromise.