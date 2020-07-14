All apartments in Houma
Find more places like Landing at Bayou Cane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houma, LA
/
Landing at Bayou Cane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Landing at Bayou Cane

1803 Martin Luther King Boulevard · (985) 805-8188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1803 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houma, LA 70360

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 237 · Avail. now

$819

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Sep 6

$819

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 1336 · Avail. now

$819

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$909

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 525 · Avail. Sep 5

$909

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 1324 · Avail. now

$909

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1124 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,319

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1483 sqft

Unit 1128 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,319

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1483 sqft

Unit 615 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,339

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1498 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landing at Bayou Cane.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Enjoy an effortless lifestyle at the Landing Apartments at Bayou Cane, a gated pet-friendly community in Houma, Louisiana with classically designed apartments in a connected community atmosphere. The Landing features spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom homes with enviable amenities and a first class lifestyle. Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens with an abundance of counter space, wood vinyl flooring, crown molding, French doors and large walk-in closets. Every home is appointed with oversized windows for maximum natural light and an in-home washer & dryer. Select homes offer screened patios, sunrooms, built-in computer desks and garden soaking tubs.

As a resident at the Landing Apartments, you also gain access to note-worthy community amenities. Make time to relax at the resort inspired pool, lounging with the jets in the hot tub or work up a sweat at the 24 Hour Fitness Center. Start a neighborly game at the sand volleyball court or get down to business in the conference room or business center. No matter how you want to spend your day, we have you covered at the Landing at Bayou Cane.

Conveniently located on Martin Luther King Blvd, just minutes to Hwy 90, you can easily access nearby shopping, dining and entertainment options from your doorstep. Come home to the Landing Apartments on Bayou Cane and finally live without compromise.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 -1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $100/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landing at Bayou Cane have any available units?
Landing at Bayou Cane has 27 units available starting at $819 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Landing at Bayou Cane have?
Some of Landing at Bayou Cane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landing at Bayou Cane currently offering any rent specials?
Landing at Bayou Cane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landing at Bayou Cane pet-friendly?
Yes, Landing at Bayou Cane is pet friendly.
Does Landing at Bayou Cane offer parking?
Yes, Landing at Bayou Cane offers parking.
Does Landing at Bayou Cane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landing at Bayou Cane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landing at Bayou Cane have a pool?
Yes, Landing at Bayou Cane has a pool.
Does Landing at Bayou Cane have accessible units?
No, Landing at Bayou Cane does not have accessible units.
Does Landing at Bayou Cane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landing at Bayou Cane has units with dishwashers.
Does Landing at Bayou Cane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Landing at Bayou Cane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Landing at Bayou Cane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acadia Park
1300 Laban Avenue
Houma, LA 70363
Canterbury House Apts
5467 W Park Ave
Houma, LA 70364
Quail Court
375 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LARiver Ridge, LAKenner, LA
Harvey, LABayou Cane, LAGonzales, LA
Thibodaux, LAElmwood, LAPrairieville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity