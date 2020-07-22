All apartments in Houma
Houma, LA
Quail Court
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 AM

Quail Court

375 Westside Boulevard ·
Location

375 Westside Boulevard, Houma, LA 70364
Broadmoor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 237 · Avail. Sep 10

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quail Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Come experience the excitement and beauty of living at Quail Court Apartments. Our community is located in the heart of Houma, Louisiana within minutes of wonderful shopping and fantastic restaurants. We have spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments which include central air and heat, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Located on the community property is a laundry facility and a refreshing pool to relax at after a long day. Included in your rent is water, sewer, garbage and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quail Court have any available units?
Quail Court has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Quail Court have?
Some of Quail Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quail Court currently offering any rent specials?
Quail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Quail Court is pet friendly.
Does Quail Court offer parking?
No, Quail Court does not offer parking.
Does Quail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Quail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Quail Court have a pool?
Yes, Quail Court has a pool.
Does Quail Court have accessible units?
No, Quail Court does not have accessible units.
Does Quail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Quail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Quail Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Quail Court has units with air conditioning.
