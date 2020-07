Amenities

10,000sf+ available space. Multiple buildings located in Hammond on the Corner of N Oak St/Highway 1064. Former school. Building design is classroom style. Located less than 3 miles from I55. Facility has many possibilities school(trade/charter) education center, federal/state offices, or medical. Buildings sitting on almost 2 acres with concrete parking fenced in. Has additional concrete parking across the street to the north of buildings. Easy access for large equipment or trucks.