357 Holly Lane B

357 holly lane kentwood la - Property Id: 206357



Thanks for YOUR Response..WHERE YOUR DEPOSIT IS YOUR CREDIT...I am in need of a maintenance man to help with SOME carpentry and plumbing..WORK ONLY 4 DAYS A WEEK...3 months of Rent in exchange for YOUR services, and Rent as low as $195.00 for the remainder of the 12 mos....Please Serious INQUIRIES ONLY..My COMPLETE UNITS COMES, 1 bedroom 1 BATH with all utilities PREFECT FOR COUPLES...AND ADDED bonus fish Anytime, JUST a short WALK to River. A MUST SEE , GOOD COUNTRY LIVING...Comes with appliances and some Furnishing. Walk to tickfaw River, with some hunting access. A must see. 20 minutes from Hammond, and only 5 minutes from interstate, very easy access..2256031151..

