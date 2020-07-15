All apartments in St. Helena County
357 Holly Lane B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

357 Holly Lane B

357 Holly Ln · (225) 603-1151
Location

357 Holly Ln, St. Helena County, LA 70444

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
357 holly lane kentwood la - Property Id: 206357

Thanks for YOUR Response..WHERE YOUR DEPOSIT IS YOUR CREDIT...I am in need of a maintenance man to help with SOME carpentry and plumbing..WORK ONLY 4 DAYS A WEEK...3 months of Rent in exchange for YOUR services, and Rent as low as $195.00 for the remainder of the 12 mos....Please Serious INQUIRIES ONLY..My COMPLETE UNITS COMES, 1 bedroom 1 BATH with all utilities PREFECT FOR COUPLES...AND ADDED bonus fish Anytime, JUST a short WALK to River. A MUST SEE , GOOD COUNTRY LIVING...Comes with appliances and some Furnishing. Walk to tickfaw River, with some hunting access. A must see. 20 minutes from Hammond, and only 5 minutes from interstate, very easy access..2256031151..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206357
Property Id 206357

(RLNE5904305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

