Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA

Finding an apartment in Slidell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA
Studio
$880
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1149 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$965
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1364 sqft
Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
3 Units Available
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1332 sqft
Quiet neighborhood near Whispering Forest Elementary School and the intersection of I-59, I-10 and I-12. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and tennis court for residents.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$885
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1018 sqft
As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1083 sqft
At Villa du Lac, you will feel like you are on lake vacation every day. If you enjoy beautiful sunsets with incredible water views and wonderful amenities right at your doorstep, then this is the place for you.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
2011 Bayou Ln Apt E
2011 Bayou Ln, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1020 sqft
Waterfront Condo in Slidell. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in Slidell. On the bayou with pool. Unit was completed painted and new carpet put in last year. Water included in rent. This unit does not have washer and dryer hook ups.
Results within 1 mile of Slidell

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
31 Birdie Dr
31 Birdie Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Condo Living Lifestyle - End unit condo located in Royal Gardens off Airport Rd. Water and garbage included in rent. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Half bath, spacious den and dining downstairs. Fireplace, fenced yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Honeywood Dr.
113 Honeywood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1931 sqft
Northshore schools and close to everything ! - This house is move in ready and you will be close to everything, shopping, commute and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1544 BARRYMORE Street
1544 Barrymore Street, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Great home with high ceilings and open floor plan. Spacious greatroom w/ceramic tile fireplace. Great kitchen with lots of custom cabinets, central island, & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Double vanities and garden tub in master.
City Guide for Slidell, LA

Chef John Besh, and athletes LaRon Landry, Xavier Paul and Matt Fort are all from Slidell, LA. Talk about living in good company!

Known as "the Dell" by locals, Slidell is considered part of the New Orleans metro area. On the northeast shore of Lake Pontchartrain, the city's population hovers around 27,000. Slidell is surrounded by rivers and bayous. You will have to go into New Orleans if you want to have any kind of nightlife besides neighborhood dive bars and chain restaurants. But it's only about a 20-minute drive into the city. Granted, it's pretty much all bridges over either swamps or Lake Pontchartrain, but that doesn't scare you, does it? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Slidell, LA

Finding an apartment in Slidell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

