Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet Property Amenities playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* This Slidell, LA apartment community just received incredible renovations on all of our one, two and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy custom-cut granite countertops, new all wood cabinetry, and stunning bathroom upgrades. Plus, this dynamic gated location offers easy access to both I-10 and I-12, placing you just minutes away from downtown New Orleans, Covington, Mandeville, Mississippi Gulf Coast, excellent schools, hospitals, shopping malls, fine dining and great entertainment! You are sure to be impressed by Audubon Gates Apartments. Situated in a serene setting, our homes offer bright kitchen areas and extensive counter space. Our apartment homes are also complete with a full appliance package, including a washer/dryer, multi-cycle dishwasher, stove/oven and refrigerator with ice-maker. Here at Audubon Gates we are ready for you to come and experience the rewards of spacious living and exceptional service. You will fall in love with these one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Slidell.