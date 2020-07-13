All apartments in Slidell
250 Brownswitch Rd · (267) 354-5310
Location

250 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA 70458

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 191 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 122 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Audubon Gates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* This Slidell, LA apartment community just received incredible renovations on all of our one, two and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy custom-cut granite countertops, new all wood cabinetry, and stunning bathroom upgrades. Plus, this dynamic gated location offers easy access to both I-10 and I-12, placing you just minutes away from downtown New Orleans, Covington, Mandeville, Mississippi Gulf Coast, excellent schools, hospitals, shopping malls, fine dining and great entertainment! You are sure to be impressed by Audubon Gates Apartments. Situated in a serene setting, our homes offer bright kitchen areas and extensive counter space. Our apartment homes are also complete with a full appliance package, including a washer/dryer, multi-cycle dishwasher, stove/oven and refrigerator with ice-maker. Here at Audubon Gates we are ready for you to come and experience the rewards of spacious living and exceptional service. You will fall in love with these one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Slidell.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One Bedrooms are $300, Two Bedrooms are $350, and Three Bedrooms are $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown); $100 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets combined, 40 pounds full grown)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month pet (1pet); $25/month pet (2pet)
restrictions: Each individual pet may not exceed 20 pounds in weight full grown. Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Audubon Gates have any available units?
Audubon Gates has 4 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Slidell, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Slidell Rent Report.
What amenities does Audubon Gates have?
Some of Audubon Gates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Audubon Gates currently offering any rent specials?
Audubon Gates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Audubon Gates pet-friendly?
Yes, Audubon Gates is pet friendly.
Does Audubon Gates offer parking?
Yes, Audubon Gates offers parking.
Does Audubon Gates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Audubon Gates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Audubon Gates have a pool?
Yes, Audubon Gates has a pool.
Does Audubon Gates have accessible units?
No, Audubon Gates does not have accessible units.
Does Audubon Gates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Audubon Gates has units with dishwashers.
