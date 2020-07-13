Audubon Gates

Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One Bedrooms are $300, Two Bedrooms are $350, and Three Bedrooms are $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown); $100 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets combined, 40 pounds full grown)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month pet (1pet); $25/month pet (2pet)
restrictions: Each individual pet may not exceed 20 pounds in weight full grown. Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.