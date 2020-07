Residences at SpringRidge

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent will meet your every need. Relax by the pool, enjoy our serene landscape throughout the property, or work up a sweat in the 24/7 fitness facility. Whether you are looking for somewhere to shop or eat, we are conveniently located on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop to get you to the greater Shreveport, Bossier City and Greenwood district in just a few minutes. We know you will love your new home, here at Residences of SpringRidge.