Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:40 AM

3820 Fairfield Avenue

3820 Fairfield Ave · (318) 225-7955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3820 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104
Highland-Stoner Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. It is 950 square feet. The kitchen has a dishwasher, range oven included. The living room, dining room, and two bedrooms have new carpet. This condo is located in the Fairfield Oaks community. This property will accept SECTION 8. Pets are subject to Owner approval. NON-Refundable pet fee required. Large breeds or multiple pets may require a higher pet fee. Minimum is $250.To apply for this property or view our other available homes visit our website at www.stevenspropertymgmt.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Fairfield Avenue have any available units?
3820 Fairfield Avenue has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Fairfield Avenue have?
Some of 3820 Fairfield Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Fairfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Fairfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Fairfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3820 Fairfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3820 Fairfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 3820 Fairfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3820 Fairfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Fairfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Fairfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3820 Fairfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3820 Fairfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3820 Fairfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Fairfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 Fairfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
